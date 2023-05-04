IPL 2023: Inconsistent Rajasthan Royals to challenge Gujarat Titans for top spot

Gujarat Titans will be eager to move on from their underwhelming batting display when they take on an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals, which will challenge the Hardik Pandya-led side for the top spot, in the Indian Premier League here on Friday

Rajasthan Royals Players Pic:AFP

Gujarat Titans will be eager to move on from their underwhelming batting display when they take on an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals, which will challenge the Hardik Pandya-led side for the top spot, in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

Both teams are coming off losses and will look to get back to winning ways.

Gujarat Titans are perched atop the points table with 12 points despite their five-run loss to wooden spooners Delhi Capitals, while the Royals are on the fourth spot and have 10 points.

The Sanju Samson-led side has ample talent but has been unable to hold on to a winning run recently. Rajasthan have lost three games and won as many in their last six fixtures.

In their last match against Mumbai Indians, the much-feared bowling department failed to defend 212.

Pace spearhead Trent Boult, all-rounder Jason Holder, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Sen all leaked runs. They would hope for a better show at home on Friday.

The Royals can take a bit of solace from the fact that they emerged victorious earlier in the season against GT.

Rajasthan have the firepower in their batting line-up to pile up runs. Young Yashasvi Jaiswal is enjoying a fine run but the team needs the trio of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer to fire.

They will have their task cut out when they are up against the potent GT bowling attack, led by Mohammed Shami and the wily Rashid Khan.

A win for Rajasthan, who have a Net Run Rate of +800, at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium will catapult them to the top of the table.

The Titans, on the other hand, have to get over their lacklustre batting display against the Capitals where they failed to chase down 130.

It was a day when the likes of in-form Shubman Gill and David Miller failed and skipper Pandya, who anchored the innings, took the onus of the loss on himself as he failed to accelerate towards the end.

The bowling, however, was on point against the Capitals. Veteran Shami continues to make it look so easy with subtle movement of his fingers around the seam at the delivery. He sizzled with the new ball and will look for an encore.

The spin department is led by the ever-reliable Rashid, who has another Afghani Noor Ahmad to complement him.

Teams (From):

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Dhruv Jorel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, M Ashwin, K M Asif, K C Cariappa, Donovan Ferreira, Devdutt Padikkal, Obed McCoy, Joe Root, Kuldeep Sen, Akash Vashist, Kuldip Yadav, Adam Zampa, Abdul Basith.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little and Mohit Sharma.

Match starts 7.30 IST.

