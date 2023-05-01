'Not that Yashasvi sold panipuris & went on to play for India': Childhood coach

Despite Yashasvi Jaiswal's power-packed performances in the past couple of seasons, always the first thing that is viral on social media is the story that he had to sell panipuris to earn a living in Mumbai

Sick of the emotional narrative, childhood coach Jwala Singh said on Monday that Yashasvi Jaiswal is not the cricketer he has become because he once "sold panipuris" at Azad Maidan but for his sheer hard work that has pushed him to national reckoning. Jaiswal, who smashed an exquisite 62-ball-124 against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, is all but certain to make it to the Indian squad for the five-match T20I series in West Indies and the USA in late June-early July.

However, despite his power-packed performances in the past couple of seasons, always the first thing that is viral on social media is the story that he had to sell panipuris to earn a living in Mumbai. His coach Jwala gets very annoyed when this particular story gets precedence over his cricketing achievements.

"I really don't like the story (selling panipuri). He is playing cricket because of hard work," Jwala told PTI during an interaction on Monday. "Many sellers set up their stalls near the Azad Maidan. Sometimes when he would get free in the evenings, he used to help them a bit. He did not set up a stall himself. It is not that he sold panipuris and went on to play for India," he added.

In fact, Jaiswal's father Bhupendra's words still ring in Jwala's ears.

"I met his father on December 25, 2013. He told me that I have made a God-like intervention in their lives. 'Aap isse jhaadu lagwao, pocha karwao, Bas isko apne sath rakhna aur cricketer banana.' (Make him sweep and mop the floor but keep him under your wings and make him a cricketer."). It was as if his parents gave me his power of attorney saying he is completely under you," he said.

For the better part of the last 10 years, Jaiswal has stayed at Jwala's residence with his family.

"Since I had a stable life in Mumbai, I treated him like my own son. After 2013, there has been no such incident where he would have had to struggle. I got him him his first bat contract worth Rs 40,000. I got him those bats that international players would use. There is no angle of poverty here after 2013. Whatever was, was before 2013. Because of these stories, at times, both he and I both get frustrated."

"I feel that (panipuri) is an unnecessary discussion. Whenever someone starts his career, there is some angle of poverty, even I had. I sold newspapers, slept on the train. But when I met Yashasvi I did not even ask him any of it. I don't want to make fun of anyone's poverty. Now it feels nice that he "sold panipuri and played for India", but back then the same statements would have upset him," he said.

About the viral video of him selling panipuri, Jwala said that after his story became viral, some TV channels wanted his shots of selling panipuris.

"A lot of photos have also gone viral. Him standing at a stall, we had a shoot (with broadcaster and private news channel) and they requested me to make him show how he sells panipuri. In a light mood, I told him, "khade ho ja, kar de". But never has his father been here in Mumbai or has sold panipuri. Many others had big roles to play in Jaiswal's career. Mumbai legends like Dilip Vengsarkar, Wasim Jaffer, his school, club and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) gave him ample opportunities with coaches at different age groups. His story is of hard work to become a cricketer with proper planning. His story is purely of hard work, using facilities to become a cricketer and of proper planning. I planned for him and he executed. I feel this should be talked about more and not the poverty angle,' said Jwala.

