IPL 2023 Playoffs: What's at stake for the 10 teams? Here's all you need to know

There are overall 15 matches left to be played in the league stage of IPL 2023 now, but we are still not sure what the final complexion of the last four will look like

All captains pose together with the IPL 2023 trophy (Pic: @ipl/Twitter/BCCI)

There are overall 15 matches left to be played in the league stage of IPL 2023 now, but we are still not sure what the final complexion of the last four will look like. As things stand, one team is sure to top the group stage, another is sure to finish either sole second or joint second and five are definitely out of the playoffs, leaving three teams contending for the remaining two slots.

A brief overview

After 54 games over the past 50 days, Gujarat Giants are seated atop the table with Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians trailing them at second and third respectively. While Lucknow Super Giants are ahead in the race with 11 points, the battle for the fourth spot continues to intensify with four teams sharing ten points, i.e., Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom, having bagged only eight points each.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had their fate in their hands going into the must-win game against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. The equation was clear: beat MI and they go through to the IPL playoffs. Lose and Mumbai go through. But as things transpired, RCB let chances go with a below-par bowling performance. MI chased down the 200-run target with six wickets and 21 balls to spare.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai made a dramatic jump to the third spot after Suryakumar's 35-ball-83 and Nehal Wadhera's unbeaten 52 helped the hosts outshine a misfiring Bangalore side on Tuesday. With 12 points from 11 games, Rohit Sharma & Co. have three games remaining in the tournament and need to win all of them or at least two more to secure a spot in the playoffs. Additionally, they must also improve their net run rate to increase their chances of qualifying.

Remaining Fixtures:

May 12: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans at 7:30 PM

May 16: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians at 7:30 PM

May 21: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 3:30 PM

Past performances: Five-time champions Mumbai finished last in IPL 2022.

No. of times qualified for Playoffs: 9 out of 15

Best Result: Winner (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020)

Gujarat Titans

As one would expect, defending champions Gujarat have been exceptional throughout the season. Though the Pandya-led Titans appeared formidable in some games, the Rinku Singh blitzkrieg exposed their vulnerabilities. With 16 points from 11 games, Pandya & Co. have three games remaining to make some necessary course corrections. To secure a place in the playoffs, the Titans need to achieve at least one match in their remaining games and seal the 18-point mark.

Remaining Fixtures:

May 12: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans at 7:30 PM

May 15: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 7:30 PM

May 21: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans at 7:30 PM

Past performances: Making their debut in the IPL 2022 season, Titans won their maiden trophy by beating Royals.

No. of times Qualified for Playoff: 01 out of 01

Best Result: Winner (2022)

Lucknow Super Giants

Currently fourth in the points table with 11 points, LSG have made a promising start to their IPL 2023 campaign. With three more matches to go, the team will be looking to build on their winning momentum and secure a place in the playoffs.

Remaining Fixtures:

May 13: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants at 3:30 PM

May 16: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians at 7:30 PM

May 20: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants at 7:30 PM

Past performances: Like Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants too made their appearance in the last season but finished fourth.

No. of times Qualified for Playoffs: 1 out of 1

Best Result: 4th (2022)

Chennai Super Kings

Despite being plagued by injuries throughout the tournament every now and then, CSK managed to secure 13 points from 11 games and have to win at least two of their upcoming matches for a Playoff-berth.

Remaining Fixtures:

May 10: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals at 7:30 PM

May 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 7:30 PM

May 20: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings at 3:30 PM

Past performances: Four-time champions CSK ended the last season in the ninth position.

No. of times Qualified for Playoffs: 11 out of 13

Best Result: Winner (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021)

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals' sudden loss of form could really hurt them as they now have five wins and as many defeats in the ongoing edition. They need to win all three matches to confirm a Playoff-berth.

Remaining Fixtures:

May 11: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals at 7:30 PM

May 14: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 3:30 PM

May 19: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals at 7:30 PM

Past performances: The inaugural edition winner Royals finished as the runner-up last year.

No. of times Qualified for Playoffs: 5 out of 13

Best Result: Winner (2008)

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR has had a bittersweet performance throughout IPL 2023 and has several gaps to fill. Although the absence of Shreyas Iyer presents a challenge, players like Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer have stepped up on several occasions. Despite their valiant efforts, KKR has only managed to secure ten points from 11 games, and will need to win all of their remaining three games to secure a spot in the Playoffs.

Remaining Fixtures:

May 11: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals at 7:30 PM

May 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 7:30 PM

May 20: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants at 7:30 PM

Past performances: The Knights finished seventh in the last season.

No. of times qualified for Playoffs: 7 out of 15

Best Result: Winner (2012, 2014)

Punjab Kings

Losing Jonny Bairstow was a significant setback for the team, and to make matters even worse, both Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone are currently recovering from injuries. With three games remaining in the tournament, PBKS will need to win all three to secure their spot in the playoffs.

Remaining Fixtures:

May 13: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings at 7:30 PM

May 17: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals at 7:30 PM

May 19: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals at 7:30 PM

Past performances: Punjab Kings, who have been struggling to lay hands on the IPL Trophy since 2008, finished sixth last year. It is the only active team to have the lowest appearance in the IPL playoffs so far.

No. of times Qualified for Playoffs: 2 out of 15

Best Result: Runner-up (2014)

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH’s once-powerful bowling line-up has now become a cause of concern due to an unstable Playing XI. Even seasoned players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been out of form. In the batting department, the team lacks finesse and edge with even captain Aiden Markram and Mayank Agarwal struggling to find form. To have a chance at smoothly qualifying for the playoffs, SRH needs to win all four of its remaining games and take note on other teams for their results.

Remaining Fixtures:

May 13: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants at 3:30 PM

May 15: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 7:30 PM

May 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 7:30 PM

May 21: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 3:30 PM

Past performances: Sunrisers finished eighth in the previous edition.

No. of times qualified for Playoffs: 6 out of 10

Best Result: Winner (2016)

Delhi Capitals

To secure a spot in the playoffs, Delhi needs to put a stop to their recent decline. While they continue to languish at the bottom of the points table with eight points, another win with a better margin of NRR could put the side in a more uncomfortable position. With four more games left, Delhi can secure a maximum of 16 points. Winning all the remaining games could see them make it to the Playoffs.

Remaining fixtures:

May 10: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals at 7:30 PM

May 13: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings at 7:30 PM

May 17: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals at 7:30 PM

May 20: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings at 3:30 PM

Past performances: Finished fifth in the last season under Rishabh Pant's captaincy.

No. of times qualified for Playoffs: 6 out of 15

Best Result: 2nd (2020)

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB has been facing some challenges in their bowling unit due to the absence of Josh Hazlewood, and the departure of Reece Topley has only worsened matters. The defeat at the hands of MI on Tuesday only lay their bowling worries exposed even further. In terms of batting, only a few top-order batters, including Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell, have been performing well, while the rest are yet to deliver on the biggest stage. With ten points from 11 games, RCB will need to win their remaining three games to secure a spot in the Playoffs.

Remaining Fixtures:

May 14: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 3:30 PM

May 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 7:30 PM

May 21: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans at 7:30 PM

Past performances: Royal Challengers is also one among the three teams who are still awaiting their maiden trophy. The side finished third last year.

No. of times qualified for Playoffs: 8 out of 15

