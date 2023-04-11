IPL 2023: Rinku used KKR skipper Rana’s bat for five sixes

The left-handed Rinku hammered successive sixes off Yash Dayal from the last five balls of KKR’s run chase to hand his side a miraculous three-wicket win in their IPL match here on Sunday

Nitish Rana

The bat with which Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rinku Singh hit five successive sixes against Gujarat Titans actually belonged to his captain Nitish Rana, who reluctantly gave it to his teammate.

The left-handed Rinku hammered successive sixes off Yash Dayal from the last five balls of KKR’s run chase to hand his side a miraculous three-wicket win in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Also read: IPL 2023: Thakur, Gurbaz, Rinku, spinners help KKR thrash RCB by 81 runs

“This [the one Rinku used] is my bat and I played both matches [this season] with this bat. I have played the entire Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the last four to five matches of last year with this bat,” Rana said after the sensational win late on Sunday.

“Today [Sunday] I changed my bat. Rinku asked me for my bat. I didn’t want to give him my bat initially, but somebody brought this bat [from the dressing room].

“I had a feeling that he would pick this bat because it has a very nice pickup and according to my weight this bat is light. So [now] this bat belongs to Rinku, not me,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever