IPL 2023: Two hot to handle at a’bad?

Soaring temperatures likely to challenge both KKR and GT, who look to maintain winning run in today’s clash

KKR players during their practice session at Ahmedabad on Saturday

Soaring temperatures here could be a bigger challenge for teams as Gujarat Titans host high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium today.

Titans have had a great start to IPL-16, while KKR put aside the loss to Punjab in their rain-marred first game for an impressive win against RCB on Thursday.

Titans hit their strides early to soak in hot weather (38c) on Saturday, while KKR turned up a couple hours later, probably to experience the match timings at this 132,000-capacity stadium.

GT players celebrate a wicket v DC on Tuesday. Pics/PTI,v AFP

The home team trained on the side training ground except David Miller, who was seen batting at the main stadium with some players while most of the other team members slogged it out at the adjoining facility.

Mystery over Hardik’s finger

Captain Hardik Pandya was seen bowling in the nets, wearing a finger glove on his left hand that usually is worn to protect injured fingers or palm. He was bowling with a shortened run-up and was not using his leading arm with full force. In their win against Delhi Capitals, Hardik was seen with a smaller black finger glove on his left hand. There was no information available on the injury or niggle if there was one.

The Kolkata team are in high spirits after their three mystery spinners took nine wickets between them in 71 balls, conceding 61 runs and only one extra run (wide). Titans’ Miller acknowledged that KKR had a strong spin department. “KKR have got some very good mystery bowlers,” he said, adding that the Gujarat team were well aware of what they have got.

“In terms of preparations, we have been doing everything that we can in the last day or two to counter that [KKR mystery spinners] and it’s nice to be out there in Ahmedabad. It is going to be hot so we guys are going to hydrate in the next 24 hours,” he said.

Jason Roy boost for KKR

While KKR are gung ho about their bowling, Jason Roy’s arrival has made their batting stronger. “It’s great. He is an exciting player and would certainly add a lot of value to us. We are all very excited about it,” enthused Bharat Arun, the KKR bowling coach.

Being a day game, the toss won’t make any difference, indicated Arun, who reckoned that the Impact Player rule gives them a lot of options. “[It’s] Exciting to go with three mystery spinners. It is going to be a very dynamic decision and we will take it on the go,” he pointed out when asked if they will continue with three mystery spinners in a day game.