IPL 2023: YASH MAN!

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates RR’s win over KKR at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Thursday. Pic/AFP

It was billed as a tense do-or-die battle between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) before a 21-year-old decided to turn it into his own brilliant show. By the time Yashasvi Jaiswal had finished on Thursday night, the entertainment he provided had supporters of even the home side rising to applaud.

The Mumbai youngster’s unbeaten 98 off 47 balls wasn’t just breathtakingly beautiful, but had a ferocity that has accompanied all his outings in IPL-16. On a slow wicket at the Eden Gardens, where stroke-making was difficult, Jaiswal completed his fifty in just 13 deliveries—the fastest in IPL history. He would go on to hit five sixes and 12 boundaries.

“It was as if he was batting on a different pitch to the one we batted on,” KKR’s top-scorer Venkatesh Iyer said after their nine-wicket loss. “Not really surprising,” smiled Sanju Samson. “We’ve got used to this by now. He really likes the Powerplay,” the RR skipper remarked.

Early struggles

Those that have been following the youngster from UP will be familiar with his struggles in Mumbai while chasing his dream. They will also be aware of his prolific run-scoring. He was into the groove from the very first match of this IPL, scoring 54 off 37 against the Sunrisers, and has been taking the tournament by storm. He was in a murderous mood on Thursday.

“No, I wasn’t really surprised to see Nitish bhai coming to bowl. I was aware that even the new ball may turn on this wicket. I simply backed myself to play my shots, even if it meant going after the first ball,” the left-handed Jaiswal said of KKR skipper Nitish Rana’s decision to bowl the first over. He was ready. Jaiswal danced out to dispatch Rana’s first delivery over long-on and sweep-slogged the next one for another six. He then hit three boundaries as the opening over of the RR innings fetched 26 runs.

He has always made his runs at a rapid pace and has a 62-ball 124 against Mumbai Indians less than a fortnight ago, and was two short of what would have been his second century of the IPL season when he hit the winning runs on Thursday. He has no regrets on that count. “I had the intention of hitting a six [to complete it] but managed only a four. It’s okay,” he said, adding, “My mind was more on winning the match and being at the crease to do so.”

‘He’s an amazing batter’

Iyer pointed to the “variety of shots” Jaiswal hit. “His shots were effective yet orthodox; just one reverse hit. He’s an amazing batter.” Jaiswal can call the shots too, as he keeps growing in confidence. He’s likely to get more lethal after his recent successes. His is an awe-inspiring fearlessness with feet firmly on the ground. “I will remember this innings for the rest of my life,” he said. So will the 60,000 on the Eden Gardens terraces and thousands more watching on television and live streaming.

Tweet talk

David Warner@davidwarner31: Jaiswal has really been outstanding this season, 2024 WC look out

Madan Lal@MadanLal1983: Yashasvi Jaiswal amazing talent. Fully enjoyed his batting. Keep it up. You are not very far from getting Indian cap. Congratulations.

Syed Saba Karim@SyedSabaKarim5: When one sees Jaiswal and SKY bat, it is amply clear that T20 game has moved on from Rohit sharma and Virat Kohli!!

Brett Lee @BrettLee_58: Wow @ybj_19! @IPL Get him in the team now @BCCI! Yashasvi Jaiswal

Surya Kumar Yadav@surya_14kumar: Special knock. Special player. Take a bow @ybj_19

Suresh Raina @ImRaina: Congratulations @ybj_19 on the fastest IPL fifty. Your hard work paid off, and your exceptional skills will take you far. Keep it up! #IPL2023 #KKRvRR

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan: I would have selected @ybj_19 as KL Rahuls replacement for the World Test championship final … He is that good .. he is going to be a superstar .. #India

Tom Moody@TomMoodyCricket: Jaiswal - lost for words…#KKRvRR

Yusuf Pathan@iamyusufpathan: Missed his century by just two runs. Well played @ybj_19. Emerging player of #IPL2023. Congratulations #RR on third spot on points table. #KKRvRR

Robin Uthappa @robbieuthappa: Kolkata has been painted pink by @ybj_19’s heroics tonight!! What a performance what a playerr!! Simply outstanding from him and the skipper @IamSanjuSamson!! Don’t forget @yuzi_chahal & Boult’s bowling efforts!! Top win for @rajasthanroyals!! #KKRvRR

