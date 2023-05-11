IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders after winning the toss in their must-win IPL clash, here on Thursday
Yuzvendra Chahal (Pic:AFP)
Kiwi speedster Trent Boult returned replacing left-arm speedster Kuldip Yadav, while KM Asif was brought in for Murugan Ashwin in two changes for RR.
KKR opted for a three-pronged spin attack including left-arm spinner Anukul Roy in place of seamer Vaibhav Arora.
KKR have three front-line spinners in Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma, while skipper Nitish Rana is also a part-time off-spinner.
Teams
Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy.
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c/wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif and Yuzvendra Chahal.
