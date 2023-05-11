Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders after winning the toss in their must-win IPL clash, here on Thursday

Yuzvendra Chahal (Pic:AFP)

Listen to this article IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders x 00:00

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders after winning the toss in their must-win IPL clash, here on Thursday.

Kiwi speedster Trent Boult returned replacing left-arm speedster Kuldip Yadav, while KM Asif was brought in for Murugan Ashwin in two changes for RR.

Also Read: IPL 2023: We threw away wickets, says David Warner

KKR opted for a three-pronged spin attack including left-arm spinner Anukul Roy in place of seamer Vaibhav Arora.

KKR have three front-line spinners in Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma, while skipper Nitish Rana is also a part-time off-spinner.

Teams

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c/wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif and Yuzvendra Chahal.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.