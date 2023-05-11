Breaking News
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders

Updated on: 11 May,2023 07:08 PM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders after winning the toss in their must-win IPL clash, here on Thursday

Yuzvendra Chahal (Pic:AFP)

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders after winning the toss in their must-win IPL clash, here on Thursday.


Kiwi speedster Trent Boult returned replacing left-arm speedster Kuldip Yadav, while KM Asif was brought in for Murugan Ashwin in two changes for RR.



Also Read: IPL 2023: We threw away wickets, says David Warner


KKR opted for a three-pronged spin attack including left-arm spinner Anukul Roy in place of seamer Vaibhav Arora.

KKR have three front-line spinners in Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma, while skipper Nitish Rana is also a part-time off-spinner.

Teams
Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c/wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif and Yuzvendra Chahal. 

