Breaking News
Maharashtra: Both Sena camps confident of SC verdict in their favour
DRDO scientist fell for her despite taking anti-honey trap class
Mumbai: Heatwave inevitable as mercury crosses 40°C
2,200 trees to vanish for three sewage treatment plants in Mumbai
Mumbai: Ahead of BMC poll, BJP office-bearers to be evaluated
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2023 We threw away wickets says David Warner

IPL 2023: We threw away wickets, says David Warner

Updated on: 11 May,2023 08:41 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Top

Back to losing three wickets. We lost a wicket in the first over. Our opening combination is crucial. We lost a wicket to a run-out. We threw wickets away. Put too much on pressure on ourselves. Was a gettable total

IPL 2023: We threw away wickets, says David Warner

David Warner. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
IPL 2023: We threw away wickets, says David Warner
x
00:00

After an incredible batting performance in the win against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals batting crumbled once again. They lost wickets in clumps, something that has plagued the Capitals all season.


"Back to losing three wickets. We lost a wicket in the first over. Our opening combination is crucial. We lost a wicket to a run-out. We threw wickets away. Put too much on pressure on ourselves. Was a gettable total.



Warner felt his side could have utilised their batting powerplay better. "To sum it up, we needed a better first six. We couldn't rotate strike. We needed to try different things but we couldn't," Warner said. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

IPL 2023 david warner delhi capitals chennai super kings indian premier league cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK