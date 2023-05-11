Back to losing three wickets. We lost a wicket in the first over. Our opening combination is crucial. We lost a wicket to a run-out. We threw wickets away. Put too much on pressure on ourselves. Was a gettable total

IPL 2023: We threw away wickets, says David Warner

After an incredible batting performance in the win against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals batting crumbled once again. They lost wickets in clumps, something that has plagued the Capitals all season.

"Back to losing three wickets. We lost a wicket in the first over. Our opening combination is crucial. We lost a wicket to a run-out. We threw wickets away. Put too much on pressure on ourselves. Was a gettable total.

Warner felt his side could have utilised their batting powerplay better. "To sum it up, we needed a better first six. We couldn't rotate strike. We needed to try different things but we couldn't," Warner said.

