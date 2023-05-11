Sanju Samson is like young MS Dhoni: Graeme Swann

Former England spinner feels Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson's calm demeanour and ability to read the game make him seem like a younger version of the great Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Sanju Samson (Pic:AFP)

Former England spinner feels Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson's calm demeanour and ability to read the game make him seem like a younger version of the great Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Samson, who has scored 308 runs in 11 matches, including a 66 not out, at a strike rate of 154.77, has marshalled his troops well to keep RR in the reckoning for a play-off berth in the IPL.

"What I love about Sanju is, he has become more and more of a leader and a consistent senior player that his talent beckoned and destined him to be," said Swann, who is part of JioCinema's Expert panel, in a release.

"Let's face it: four or five years ago, everyone knew how good he was, but he would easily go six to seven games doing nothing and then have a brilliant knock. I think now he's almost Mr. Dependable for Rajasthan.

"And he's very calm; he's very assured; he is like a young MS Dhoni; I think with his captaincy. He doesn't lose his calm, he doesn't lose his cool, and he knows what is going on and reads the game well," he added.

Rajasthan Royals had a great start to the season but then lost three matches on the trot to currently occupy the fifth spot.

RR will face Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

