IPL 2024 | "AB de Villiers is my role model, but don't want to copy others": Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis. Pic/AFP

Ahead of their second clash of the IPL 2024 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians batsman Dewald Brevis said that his compatriot AB de Villiers is someone with whom he shares special friendship, but he does not want to copy others and wants to break records he should break.

Brevis, who scored a solid 46 in the campaign opener, came to the limelight in the ICC U19 World Cup 2022, becoming the leading run-scorer with 506 runs in six matches at an average of 84.33, with two centuries and three fifties. He was compared with De Villiers because of his shot-making and bat swing and earned the nickname 'Baby AB' during the tournament.

However, Brevis wants to create his own identity. Ahead of the SRH match, he was quoted on MI's official website, "AB de Villiers is and still is my role model. I learned a lot from him, and we have a special friendship. But I want to achieve what lies ahead by myself and not copy others. I want to be true to myself and break all the records that Dewald Brevis should break."

Despite the loss in the IPL 2024 campaign opener, Dewald Brevis showcased his class by smashing 46 runs including 2 fours and 3 sixes. While sharing the crease with former MI captain Rohit Sharma, the duo milked 77 runs.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to play. It is always nice to get runs, but unfortunately, we could not get the win. The team is looking great, and I am excited about everything ahead for us," he said.

Since joining the team in 2022, the 20-year-old has featured for MI in eight matches, scoring 207 runs at an average of 25.88 and a strike rate of over 137, with the best score of 49.

The 20-year-old also opened up about his friendship with Tilak Varma. The Indian batsman treated his teammates to some traditional Hyderabadi food of his hometown, including Hyderabadi biryani. The SA batter said that his friendship with Tilak grows "day by day."

"It (the friendship) is growing day by day. It has been a very special friendship since the day we met. Whenever he is in South Africa, we always spend time together, and it is great to see him here and spend time with him here as well." Brevis said.

"Tilak set up a dinner for everyone, and it was amazing. We are here in his hometown, so he just welcomed us. It feels great, and he is a fantastic person who loves and cares for everyone," he added.

On the team's loss despite being in a commanding position against GT and bouncing back from that loss, Brevis said that such things happen in cricket and they are uncontrollable.

"We were in a great position and should have won the match, but we do not know what lies ahead, so we can only remain positive. I have a lot of faith in this team and am excited about everything that lies ahead," he concluded.

(With ANI Inputs)