Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘My son said he was going to get a vada pav with his friends’
Thane: Taunts, not extortion, led to Badlapur murder
Mumbai: Sion bridge to be shut from tomorrow
Mumbai: Pool stop, full stop at Shivaji Park
Mumbai: BMC makes U-turn, says 3 men fell in water tank with ‘faeces’
shot-button
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Under the microscope
<< Back to Elections 2024

Under the microscope!

Premium

Updated on: 27 March,2024 11:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Srijanee Majumdar | srijanee.majumdar@mid-day.com

Top

Captaincy is a mantle adorned with both honour and scrutiny, shaping not only the course of matches but also the narrative of cricketing history

Under the microscope!

Hardik Pandya. Pic/AFP

“Rohit (Sharma), (Kieron) Pollard, ‘God’ Sachin (Tendulkar) are names synonymous with Mumbai Indians. Hardik (Pandya) may be a good player, but there is no way he can match Ro’s (Rohit) captaincy standards. Most Paltans would agree! Plus, he has been absent from the field for months, I believe this decision (of appointing Pandya as captain) could be reconsidered by the MI management,” felt Adarsh Pawar, while adding that he dropped the idea of watching Mumbai play from stands only because ‘idol’ Rohit is no longer the skipper. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2024 rohit sharma kieron pollard hardik pandya mumbai indians cricket news sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK