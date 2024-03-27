Captaincy is a mantle adorned with both honour and scrutiny, shaping not only the course of matches but also the narrative of cricketing history

Hardik Pandya. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Under the microscope! x 00:00

“Rohit (Sharma), (Kieron) Pollard, ‘God’ Sachin (Tendulkar) are names synonymous with Mumbai Indians. Hardik (Pandya) may be a good player, but there is no way he can match Ro’s (Rohit) captaincy standards. Most Paltans would agree! Plus, he has been absent from the field for months, I believe this decision (of appointing Pandya as captain) could be reconsidered by the MI management,” felt Adarsh Pawar, while adding that he dropped the idea of watching Mumbai play from stands only because ‘idol’ Rohit is no longer the skipper.