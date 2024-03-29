Breaking News
Navi Mumbai: 6 held for beating man, forcing him to lick shoes
Mumbai Monorail service receives technology-advanced coaches
Prakash Ambedkar accuses Sanjay Raut of stabbing VBA in the back
Mukhtar Ansari's son: My father was given slow poison; we will move to judiciary
'We have a very long road ahead of us': Maryland governor on rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Artistry in motion Kohli notches 52nd IPL fifty
<< Back to Elections 2024

Artistry in motion: Kohli notches 52nd IPL fifty

Updated on: 29 March,2024 10:03 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

An archetypal Dinesh Karthik cameo (20, 8b, 3x6) added gravitas to the RCB total as usual towards the end

Artistry in motion: Kohli notches 52nd IPL fifty

Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Artistry in motion: Kohli notches 52nd IPL fifty
x
00:00

Virat Kohli's skilful unbeaten fifty formed the foundation of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's competitive 182 for six against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2024 match on Friday.


Kohli (83, 59b, 4x4, 4x6) and Cameron Green (33 off 21b) milked 65 runs off 42 balls for the second wicket, the primary alliance in RCB innings, as the home side produced a two-faced effort after being asked to bat first on a track that was on the slower side.


An archetypal Dinesh Karthik cameo (20, 8b, 3x6) added gravitas to the RCB total as usual towards the end.


Skipper Faf du Plessis went back early as the Royal Challengers captain's attempt to scoop pacer Harshit Rana ended in the hands of Mitchell Starc inside the circle.

But a period of stability followed as Kohli and Green kept RCB on the track with a busy stand that saw them reaching 61 for 1 in the Power Play segment.

Kohli dished out drives and lofts over covers, a new addition to his batting, sweeps and slog-sweep to fetch his runs, but the shot of the night was a swat-flick off Starc that sailed for a six.

In fact, no other shot really encapsulates Kohli's batting like the swat-flick, a child of his desire to find newer ways to sustain the domination of bowlers.

A simple snap of wrists and power emanating from a strong bottom hand can turn this traditionally gentle shot into a malevolent run-making option.

Kohli brought his fifty in 36 balls whereas other batters, except Green, generally struggled for momentum and timing.

But at the other end, Green wasn't really bothered about such technical angles, as his batting was all about brute power.

Also Read: Carnage, Travis Head style!

Sunil Narine, who was playing his 500th T20 match, was given a hammering as Green took 15 runs off the spinner's first over that included a sequence of 4, 4, 6 ¿ a sweep, slap past cover and a hoick over long-on.

However, the burgeoning alliance was snapped when Green's effort to play a pull off Andre Russell was the ball crashing on to his stumps as the ball kept a tad low.

Glenn Maxwell, who was dropped twice on 11 and 21, en route a 19-ball 28 could not exploit the largesse of KKR fielders as his luck finally ran out against Narine.

A slash off the West Indian spinner ended in the hands of Rinku Singh at deep point, and Maxwell had to depart after adding 42 runs for the third wicket with Kohli.

Rajat Patidar (3, 4b) seemed to be suffering from lack of confidence after his travails in the Test series against England, and the right-hander produced another vastly underwhelming knock.

But at one end, Kohli kept going even as the KKR bowlers adopted the pace-off strategy with excellent effect to slow down the proceedings. 

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

virat kohli IPL 2024 IPL indian premier league cricket news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK