IPL 2024 | "As a bowler, you have got to be unpredictable": Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat (Pic: File Pic)

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the IPL 2024 match by six wickets against Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Following the win, pacer Jaydev Unadkat said that bowlers have to be unpredictable in terms of lines and pace.

In his four-over spell, Unadkat bagged a crucial wicket of Ajinkya Rahane and conceded 29 runs at an economy of 7.20.

After the match, Unadkat said that slow balls were sticking to the pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium and also said that it was all about adapting to the conditions.

"I think from what we have seen so far both the wickets where the slow balls were sticking into the pitch and It's about adapting to the conditions. I think the conditions were suitable for those sorts of deliveries... as a bowler, you have got to be unpredictable in terms of lines and pace," Unadkat said.

Coming to the IPL 2024 match between SRH and CSK, Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first. Chennai openers Rachin and Ruturaj got out early leaving the score of 54 for the loss of two wickets.

Shivam Dube's 45-run knock and Ravindra Jadeja's 31-run knock helped the side put 165 against SRH.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/28), T Natarajan (1/39), skipper Cummins (1/29) and Jaydev Unadkat (1/29) were among the wickets for SRH.

In the run-chase, Travis Head (31 in 24 balls, with three fours and a six) and Abhishek Sharma (37 in 12 balls, with three fours and four sixes) started off really well, taking SRH to 106 in 9.4 overs. Aiden Markram scored a brilliant half-century (50 in 36 balls, with four boundaries and a six). Heinrich Klaasen (10*) and Nitish Reddy (11*) took SRH to a six-wicket win.

Moeen Ali (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Deepak Chahar and Maheesh Theekshana got a wicket too.

Abhishek's explosive knock earned him the 'Player of the Match' award.

SRH has climbed to the fifth spot with two wins and two losses in four games, giving them four points. With the same win-loss ratio, CSK is at the third spot with four points due to a better run rate.

Hyderabad will face Punjab Kings in their next IPL 2024 fixture.

