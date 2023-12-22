Breaking News
IPL 2024 auction: Australia’s Mitchell Starc becomes the marquee pick for the Knights

Updated on: 22 December,2023 10:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Srijanee Majumdar | srijanee.majumdar@mid-day.com

IPL 2024 auction: Mitchell Starc’s salary cap surpassed Sam Curran’s from last year when Punjab Kings splashed out an exorbitant amount of INR 18.50 cr for the capricious all-rounder

Mitchell Starc during a practice session at the World Cup. Pic/AFP


Mitchell Starc’s dexterity over the new and old ball was pivotal in Australia lifting their sixth World Cup crown earlier last month. On Tuesday, it was also pivotal in boosting his bank balance. So much so that the three-time World Cup veteran described his incredulity at watching his own price shoot up and up at the IPL auction.

