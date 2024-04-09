Breaking News
IPL 2024 | Bishoni's catch was a match-turner, feels Ajay Jadeja

Updated on: 09 April,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Lucknow
IANS |

He was in the air, and it was such an important catch that flipped the match,” Jadeja told Jio Cinema. Bishnoi finished with figures of 1-8 off his two overs

A screengrab of Lucknow Super Giants spinner Ravi Bishnoi (right) taking a spectacular catch off his own bowling to dismiss Gujarat’s Kane Williamson (centre) on Sunday; (Inset) Ajay Jadeja

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja was all praise for LSG spinner Ravi Bishnoi’s fine catch off his own bowling to dismiss GT’s Impact Player Kane Williamson on Sunday night.  “We’ve seen Bishnoi take some big catches, but the one he took today, it felt like he didn’t just take a catch, but caught the match instead.


It isn’t easy for any bowler, but this one had already crossed him and he almost went backward to catch it. He was in the air, and it was such an important catch that flipped the match,” Jadeja told Jio Cinema. Bishnoi finished with figures of 1-8 off his two overs.


