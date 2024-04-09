He was in the air, and it was such an important catch that flipped the match,” Jadeja told Jio Cinema. Bishnoi finished with figures of 1-8 off his two overs

A screengrab of Lucknow Super Giants spinner Ravi Bishnoi (right) taking a spectacular catch off his own bowling to dismiss Gujarat’s Kane Williamson (centre) on Sunday; (Inset) Ajay Jadeja

Listen to this article IPL 2024 | Bishoni's catch was a match-turner, feels Ajay Jadeja x 00:00

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja was all praise for LSG spinner Ravi Bishnoi’s fine catch off his own bowling to dismiss GT’s Impact Player Kane Williamson on Sunday night. “We’ve seen Bishnoi take some big catches, but the one he took today, it felt like he didn’t just take a catch, but caught the match instead.

Also Read: IPL 2024 | ‘This could be your day’: Rahul backs Yash Thakur

ADVERTISEMENT

It isn’t easy for any bowler, but this one had already crossed him and he almost went backward to catch it. He was in the air, and it was such an important catch that flipped the match,” Jadeja told Jio Cinema. Bishnoi finished with figures of 1-8 off his two overs.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever,