IPL 2024: "He has a great cricketing brain": Kane Williamson backs Gill

Updated on: 22 March,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The unassuming Kane Williamson says he will be happy to help his Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill in any way he can as he considers the Indian a “great thinker”, a huge compliment coming from someone who is a bonafide legend in international cricket

IPL 2024:

Shubman Gill and Kane Williamson

With the IPL season set to roll on Friday, one captain who has 100 Tests under his belt is willing and ready to mentor a newbie captain who will be taking over a leadership role for the first time.


The unassuming Kane Williamson says he will be happy to help his Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill in any way he can as he considers the Indian a “great thinker”, a huge compliment coming from someone who is a bonafide legend in international cricket.


“He [Gill] is a great player and like I said a great cricketing brain, and I would certainly encourage him to walk that path and take his decisions. No doubt what 
he will look to do the same,” Williamson told PTI. The 24-year-old Gill was handed Gujarat Titans’s reins after incumbent Hardik Pandya made an abrupt exit from the franchise for his former team and spiritual base Mumbai Indians.

“I will be more than happy to help Shubman in any way I can and Shubman knows that,” said Williamson.

