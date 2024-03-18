IPL 2024: Captain Shubman Gill joins Gujarat Titans ahead of the league

The IPL 2024 is all set to begin on March 22 with the first clash being played between Royal Challengers Banglore and defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Gujarat Titans will clash with Mumbai Indians in their first faceoff of the cash-rich league. The match will be played on March 24 in Ahmedabad

Shubman Gill (Pic: X/@gujarat_titans)

Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans' newly appointed captain Shubman Gill on Monday arrived at the franchise's training camp. The official X handle of Gujarat Titans shared pictures of their skipper for joining the team ahead of the IPL 2024.

"Welcome home Captain Gill! Our Skipper has officially landed," GT wrote on X. Taking to X:

Welcome home Captain Gill! 🤩



Our Skipper has officially landed! 🛬 Watch his grand entry exclusively on the Titans FAM app! ⚡



Update your app 𝙉𝙊𝙒! 🙌#AavaDe | #GTKarshe | #TATAIPL2024 pic.twitter.com/oTOIdeVsZI — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 18, 2024

The IPL 2024 is all set to begin on March 22 with the first clash being played between Royal Challengers Banglore and defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Gujarat Titans will clash with Mumbai Indians in their first faceoff of the cash-rich league. The match will be played on March 24 in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium. On the same day, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be starting their campaign at Jaipur.

The match has gained a lot of attention following the star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's return to his former franchise Mumbai Indians after two successive years with GT. Under his leadership, the Titans won their first title in their maiden season. In IPL 2024, Pandya will now lead MI after replacing Rohit Sharma. Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new captain of Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2024 squad: Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Robin Minz.

