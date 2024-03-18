In the WPL 2024, the Royal Challengers Banglore secured their maiden title against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The RCB women showcased extraordinary skills with the ball in the first essay as the Delhiets were bowled out for just 113 runs

Royal Challengers Banglore, Jay Shah, Smriti Mandhana and Roger Binny posing woth the trophy (Pic: PTI)

Listen to this article WPL 2024 | Royal Challengers Banglore: Women turn it to "Ee Sala Cup Namdu!" x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Royal Challengers Banglore secured their maiden title against DC at the Arun Jaitley Std. A win is a win! Richa Ghosh`s under-pressure boundary was a highlight of the match

The Royal Challengers Banglore, one of the most recognised franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League is known for its richness in the brand of cricket they play. Their team's slogan "Ee Saala Cup Naamde" which means "This year the trophy will be ours" is the driving force for the franchise every year, whether it is a men's or women's team.

In the WPL 2024, the Royal Challengers Banglore secured their maiden title against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The RCB's women team showcased extraordinary skills with the ball in the first essay as the Delhiites were bowled out for just 113 runs. Having to chase a target of 114 runs, the batters did their job right with the willow. Richa Ghosh's under-pressure boundary was a highlight of the match as she struck it when they needed three runs off just four deliveries.

ADVERTISEMENT

After this win of Royal Challengers Banglore, people have started comparing men's teams with women's. The fact that has to be accepted is that the women's team displayed a stupendous effort to claim the title in just their second season. But that doesn't mean the RCB's men aren't making efforts.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS | WPL 2024: The "Challengers" secure maiden title in "Capital"

In IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Banglore's captain Faf du Plessis was the second leading run-scorer of the season as he amassed 730 runs for the side. Indian stalwart Virat Kohli was in the fourth place with 639 runs. The record for the most sixes in IPL 2023 was in the name of Du Plessis. She smashed 36 sixes in just 14 matches of the cash-rich league. Glenn Maxwell was the fourth on the list with 31 sixes in 14 matches. Kohli (65) was fifth in the top five players with the most fours in the season.

The main aim of this written piece is "A win is a win!"

The record for the most runs in a single season is also in the name of Virat Kohli. In the year 2016, the right-hander accumulated 973 runs in just 16 matches. The record is unbroken to date. The critics need to understand that, winning and losing are just part and parcel of the game and the efforts taken by the players have to be appreciated the most.

Also Read: Sheroes who dared to dream!

Coming to the WPL 2024, Sophie Molineux helped the side with a breakthrough. The left-arm spinner bagged three important wickets of Delhi Capitals. Followed by Shreyanka Patil with four wickets and Sobhana Asha with three wickets. The spin troika single-handedly destroyed Delhi Capitals in their backyard. The hosts were bowled out for just 113 runs.

RCB's batting lineup did their job with the willow. Royal Challengers Banglore's Ellyse Perry finished the league as the highest run-scorer with 347 runs. Fellow teammate, Shreyanka Patil(13) was awarded the purple cap for the most wickets in the tournament.

Post-match, victorious skipper Smriti Mandhana during the match presentation said, "I think now I just finally have to say it that its not "ee sala cup namde", its "ee sala cup namdu." It means, this year the cup is ours.

The cricket fraternity across the globe praised Royal Challengers Banglore on winning their maiden Women's Premier League title. The IPL 2024 will kick start on March 22 with the first clash being played between RCB and defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.