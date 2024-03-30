Shreyas Iyer explained how he and Venkatesh Iyer decided to take on RCB bowlers after the dismissals of both openers. The Iyer-duo milked 75 runs as KKR secured the seven-wicket win over RCB. With back-to-back victories in the IPL 2024, KKR face Delhi Capitals in their next match in Vizag on Wednesday

Venakatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (Pic: X/@IPL)

Listen to this article IPL 2024 | "Credit to you, you chose to bowl first": Venkatesh backs Shreyas' decision after toss x 00:00

After securing a win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Venkatesh Iyer and skipper Shreyas Iyer praised the stellar knock from Sunil Narine which helped the side chase the target easily.

With this KKR became the first team to register an away win in the IPL 2024. While chasing 183 against RCB, Sunil Narine and Phil Salt gave the side an elevated start. Thereafter Venkatesh and Shreyas carried on the momentum and Kolkata successfully chased the target in just 16.5 overs.

Narine who is famously known for his spin tricks was not able to impress much with the ball. However, he showcased his skills with the bat as she showed an aggressive approach in the powerplay against Bengaluru. Narine was dismissed by Mayank Dagar in the seventh over, but not before hitting two fours and five sixes in his innings.

Of aggressive batting display and clinical run-chase



Summing up the first away win of the season with Captain @ShreyasIyer15 & @venkateshiyer



WATCH 🎥🔽 #TATAIPL | #RCBvKKRhttps://t.co/9GTeBAT3YS — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2024

Venkatesh lauded captain Shreyas' decision to bowl first after winning the toss.

"I think the wicket got better. Credit to you, you chose to bowl first. That was a very good decision. Important toss for us to win. You saw out there, it got better to bat. It was important for us to understand that the ball bowled at a slower pace was not coming onto the bat as nicely. So I think that was very important for us. Credit to Sunny for what he did in the second innings," Venkatesh said in a video posted by IPL on X.

Venkatesh commented on how Narine's onslaught made things simpler for the rest of the batting team, as proven by the 19 deliveries left at the end of the run chase.

It was important for me to carry on the momentum. We have all spoken about taking the momentum through and if we do get a platform, then banking on it. That's what Sunny did, he gave us an amazing start and all I had to do was just go and capitalise on that. When you came in, I think the communication among us was amazing. You know which bowler to take on, which end to look for shots and I think that really helped us," he further added.

Later, Shreyas Iyer explained how he and Venkatesh Iyer decided to take on RCB bowlers after the dismissals of both openers. The Iyer-duo milked 75 runs as KKR secured the seven-wicket win over RCB.

"To be honest when we were communicating in between, the wicket was two-paced and from one end it was coming great onto the bat and from the other end, it was stopping a bit, getting some extra nip with the slower one. So, that's what basically I realised that this is the way we have to play and one end we have to target the bowlers and from the other, we need to atleast get ball-to-ball runs. That was the communication which we had and that was the mindset to finish off the game," he said.

With back-to-back victories in the IPL 2024, KKR face Delhi Capitals in their next match in Vizag on Wednesday.

(With ANI Inputs)