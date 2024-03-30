IPL 2024: Gill-led Gujarat to clash with inform Hyderabad at fortress Motera

Hyderabad in their previous match against Mumbai Indians broke the record of highest totals in the Indian Premier League's history. The side smashed 277 runs against MI to secure the first win of the IPL 2024.. The profligate Umesh Yadav is no match for injured Mohammed Shami and that is proving to be a big factor for the Titans

Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klassen (Pic: File Pic)

Gujarat Titans will have to come with full force if the side intends to stop in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH who are fresh from its record will clash with GT in the IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Hyderabad in their previous match against Mumbai Indians broke the record of highest totals in the Indian Premier League's history. The side smashed 277 runs against MI to secure the first win of the IPL 2024.

Newly appointed captain Shubman Gill started his IPL 2024 campaign with a win against Mumbai Indians but fell short of taking the team to victory against Chennai Super Kings in his second game.

The profligate Umesh Yadav is no match for injured Mohammed Shami and that is proving to be a big factor for the Titans. The resounding 63-run defeat affected their net run rate as it plummeted to -1.425, the worst among the league's 10 teams, which could cause some problems towards the business end of the tournament. It can't be denied that losing Hardik Pandya, who lends the necessary balance with his all-round skills has also been a big factor.

Winners and runners-up in the last two seasons, GT's success under Pandya has centred around one of their batter's ability to come up trumps and play a match-winning role. Whether it's Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Pandya, or Rahul Tewatia, one of them has typically ignited the batting lineup. However, in the absence of the inspirational India all-rounder, their batting display appears drab and lacking its usual spark.

Gill-led Gujarat had a one-day batting approach against CSK during the run-chase of 207. Except Sai Sudharsan no other batsman was able to reach 30 runs.

Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar's batting did not seem to have depth while Gill's T20 batting will again come for scrutiny, after his knocks of 31 and 8. GT finisher David Miller also struggled to score run runs in the two games.

They would hope that Miller can get his mojo back as they would have to bat out of their skin to match SRH's batting might.

The tournament's dark horses Sunrisers Hyderabad have lit up IPL 2024 as they scored a record-breaking 277 in their previous match against Mumbai Indians. Their 277/3 against Mumbai in Hyderabad on Wednesday took them past the previous record IPL total of 263/5 set by Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013.

Australia World Cup winner Travis Head (62 in 24b) made a stunning debut for SRH, smashing the fastest fifty for the franchise, taking 18 balls for the milestone to give them an explosive start. The feat was then bettered by uncapped Indian Abhishek Sharma who got to his fifty in just 16 balls.

With the South African duo of Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen too having been in imperious form lower down the order, the likes of Umesh Yadav and Rashid Khan will be tested.

Being an afternoon match, the dry surface may also prove handy for the spinners as Rashid and Sai Kishore will be crucial for either side.

So far, Australia's World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins has shown the ability to use his resources well in IPL 2024. Despite a thin spin presence, Cummins did well to use left-arm orthodox Shahbaz Ahmed to good effect in dismissing the aggressive Ishan Kishan inside the power-play.

In the pace bowling front, Cummins has formed a fine partnership with Indian veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who bowled a superb 13th over, giving away just five runs in a game that was primarily dominated by batters. Cummins then conceded just three runs in the 15th over and also dismissed Tilak Varma against the run of play to turn the course of the game.

On paper, though both teams have two points from as many matches after their batting carnage in Hyderabad, SRH appear strong favourites, while the onus would be on GT batters to raise their game.

IPL 2024 Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Robin Minz, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Mandhar, B Sai Sudarshan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Shshant Mishra, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma and Manav Suthar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh and Jhathavedh Subramanyan.