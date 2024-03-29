That was insane: SRH skipper Cummins

It was a game of many firsts as SRH smashed 277 for three, the highest total in IPL history. Mumbai Indians kept themselves in the game before ending at 246 for five

Pat Cummins

“Insane” was the only word that Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins could think of to sum up the six-hitting slugfest against Mumbai Indians here on Wednesday.

It was a game of many firsts as SRH smashed 277 for three, the highest total in IPL history. Mumbai Indians kept themselves in the game before ending at 246 for five.

For the first time, 500 runs were scored in a game, including a record 38 sixes. “That was insane. The ball was really pinging around. Not until we bowled, it got a bit too close for comfort. They found a boundary whenever they needed it, but we finished it off well,” said Cummins at the post-match presentation.

It was a batting beauty, but Cummins did not envisage such a big total. “You never play for 270, but we wanted to be positive and be aggressive, take the game on. It was a good wicket, so we have to suck it up knowing we would go for a few boundaries.”

