Breaking News
ED summons for Amol Kirtikar | 9 am: Named as candidate; 10 am: ED comes calling
AI voice scam cases swamp cyber cell: Sounded just like my son!
Mumbai: Oshiwara Ponzi scammer nabbed from Uttarakhand
Mumbai: Man killed for forcing coworker to drink
Mumbai: ‘Superior authority’ puts off Sion bridge closure
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Pandya will be booed louder in Mumbai says Manoj Tiwary
<< Back to Elections 2024

Pandya will be booed louder in Mumbai, says Manoj Tiwary

Updated on: 28 March,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

However, Tiwary added: “Despite getting booed, he kept his calm, he kept his nerve, which is the sign of a good temperament”

Pandya will be booed louder in Mumbai, says Manoj Tiwary

Manoj Tiwary and Hardik Pandya

Listen to this article
Pandya will be booed louder in Mumbai, says Manoj Tiwary
x
00:00

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary expects Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya to be booed a “bit louder” when the team plays its first home IPL game in Mumbai on April 1 but he feels that the flamboyant all-rounder has the temperament to deal with it.


Also Read: GT skipper Shubman Gill fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate


Pandya, who replaced Rohit Sharma as MI captain before the start of the season, was booed by fans in Ahmedabad when MI played against his former team Gujarat Titans on Sunday. MI lost the match by six runs and will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. “You have to see how he [Pandya] gets welcomed in Mumbai because I think he is going to get booed a bit louder, because as a fan, Mumbai fan or a Rohit Sharma fan, nobody expected that captaincy will be given to Hardik,” Tiwary said.
 
“And despite Rohit giving five trophies to MI, he has to lose the captaincy. I don’t know what are the reasons but I think it has not gone down well with the fans. And that is the reaction which you see on the field,” he explained.


However, Tiwary added: “Despite getting booed, he kept his calm, he kept his nerve, which is the sign of a good temperament.” 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2024 manoj tiwary hardik pandya mumbai indians cricket news sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK