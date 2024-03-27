However, Tiwary added: “Despite getting booed, he kept his calm, he kept his nerve, which is the sign of a good temperament”

Manoj Tiwary and Hardik Pandya

Listen to this article Pandya will be booed louder in Mumbai, says Manoj Tiwary x 00:00

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary expects Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya to be booed a “bit louder” when the team plays its first home IPL game in Mumbai on April 1 but he feels that the flamboyant all-rounder has the temperament to deal with it.

Pandya, who replaced Rohit Sharma as MI captain before the start of the season, was booed by fans in Ahmedabad when MI played against his former team Gujarat Titans on Sunday. MI lost the match by six runs and will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. “You have to see how he [Pandya] gets welcomed in Mumbai because I think he is going to get booed a bit louder, because as a fan, Mumbai fan or a Rohit Sharma fan, nobody expected that captaincy will be given to Hardik,” Tiwary said.



“And despite Rohit giving five trophies to MI, he has to lose the captaincy. I don’t know what are the reasons but I think it has not gone down well with the fans. And that is the reaction which you see on the field,” he explained.

However, Tiwary added: “Despite getting booed, he kept his calm, he kept his nerve, which is the sign of a good temperament.”

