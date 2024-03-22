IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB highlights: Jadeja, Dube's heroics guide CSK to six-wicket win in opener

Dhoni is expected to retire at the end of this season and it seems the unanticipated move, just a day before the start of new season, has been taken for a smooth transition

MS Dhoni (Pic: AFP)

IPL 2024, beginning with a high-profile match between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, will be optimistic about meeting its existential purpose of giving a wider platform to promising home-grown talents.

Dhoni is expected to retire at the end of this season and it seems the unanticipated move, just a day before the start of new season, has been taken for a smooth transition.

But beyond the emotional whirlpool that surrounds Dhoni handing over captaincy to Gaikwad, CSK and RCB will have to find some early answers to some deep questions as they attempt to enter a rarefied territory.

The Super Kings are five-time champions, and a sixth title will put them in a space where no team has entered so far, not even Mumbai Indians, who also have five IPL trophies.

On the other hand, the Royal Challengers, who recently grabbed their maiden title through Women's Premier League, will be eager to add a first IPL title to their shelf. However, they have their own challenges to master.

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB live updates: Full squads

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman and Avanish Rao Aravelly.

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh and Saurav Chauhan

6:45 PM: Opening ceremony begins!

IPL 2024 opening ceremony kicks off and Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff take the grand stage. The match between CSK and RCB will begin at 8 PM (IST).

Chennai erupts in joy as @akshaykumar leaves his mark at the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony 🥳 pic.twitter.com/TMuedfuvyU — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 22, 2024

Chennai grooves to the melodies of Sonu Nigam during the Opening Ceremony#TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/jVnlskQKQj — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 22, 2024

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB live updates: Toss update

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League opener on Friday. The toss was delayed by 10 minutes following a star-studded opening ceremony.

10:34 PM: 90/2 (9.3 Overs)

Daryl Mitchell with back-to-back sixes for Chennai Super Kings. Chennai are in complete control of this contest with eight wickets in hand.

10:25 PM: 65/1 (6.4 Overs)

CSK maintain steady strike rate with Rahane and Rachin Ravindra in the middle. Karn Sharma and Yash Dayal attack the stumps for RCB.

10:14 PM: 45/1 (4.2 Overs)

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad 15 (15) caught by Cameron Green bowled by Yash Dayal. RCB get the first wicket they were looking for finally.

10:05 PM: 13/0 (2 Overs)

Yash Dayal comes into the attack now for RCB. Chennai Super Kings keeping it steady and safe at the moment. RCB looking for early wickets.

9:52 PM: 4/0 (0.4 Overs)

CSK open the batting with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra. Mohammed Siraj attacks the stumps for RCB.

9:32 PM: 173/6 (20 Overs)

Bengaluru post 173 runs on the board after a middle-order collapse, thanks to Rawat-Karthik's commendable total.

9:27 PM: 158/5 (18.4 Overs)

Anuj Rawat on fire at the moment with 47 runs from 23 balls. So far 3 sixes and 4 boundaries. Rahman and Deshpande attack the stumps for Chennai now.

9:14 PM: 90/5 (14 Overs)

Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik with big responsibilty on their shoulders to get their team to a respectable total at Chepauk.

8:58 PM: 79/5 (13 Overs)

CSK take wickets in no time as Virat Kohli and Cameron Green walk back to the pavilion. Mustafizur Rahman on fire for CSK, that is his fourth wicket of the game.

8:49 PM: 76/3 (11 Overs)

The first over after the break just has one run given away for the Chennai Super Kings. RCB need to stichup a partnership but they also need the flow of runs coming.

8:42 PM: 55/3 (8 Overs)

Kohli is key for RCB now with Cameron Green in the middle. Chennai looking for wickets every over.

8:34 PM: 42/3 (6 Overs)

RCB lose third wicket in the span of two overs as Glenn Maxwell departs for a duck. Deepak Chahar gets his first wicket.

8:23 PM: 41/2 (5 Overs)

Faf du Plessis gone for 35 as Mustafizur Rahman gets his first wicket for the Chennai Super Kings in the powerplay. Virat Kohli on the end is on 3 off 4 balls. On the last ball Rajat Patidar departs for a duck.

8:15 PM: 16/0 (2 Overs)

RCB off to a fine start. The outfield looks like a dream for batters at the moment as Faf du Plessis hits his third boundary of the game.

8:00 PM: Match begins!

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis open the batting for Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk in the IPL opener. Deepak Chahar attacks the stumps with new ball for the Chennai Super Kings.