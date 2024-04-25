Breaking News
De Villiers thinks 'everything is going wrong' for Pandya-led Mumbai

Updated on: 25 April,2024 04:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Currently, Hardik Panyda-led Mumbai Indians stand in eighth place on the IPL 2024 standings with six points after winning three of eight matches

De Villiers thinks 'everything is going wrong' for Pandya-led Mumbai

Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav between the wickets (Pic: AFP)

Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers commented on Mumbai Indians' performance in the IPL 2024 and said that everything is going wrong for Hardik Pandya's men in the ongoing season.


While speaking on his official YouTube channel, De Villiers said that the Mumbai-based franchise needs to win their next five out of six matches. He added that MI are still the best team in the history of IPL.


"They just don't seem to be holding onto anything. Everything is going wrong. But they are still in it and probably need to win five out of their last six games. They have done this before and it's just about gelling together. Possibly on paper the best team in the IPL," De Villiers said.


In their previous match of the IPL 2024, MI suffered a nine-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday.

Recapping the match between MI and RR, Mumbai won the toss and decided to bat first. Tilak Varma (65) and Nehal Wadhera (49) were the only two standout batters for the Mumbai-based franchise in the first inning. Varma and Wadhera's knock powered MI to 179/9.

Sandeep Sharma led the Royals' bowling attack after he picked up five wickets in his four-over spell and gave just 18 runs. Meanwhile, Trent Boult bagged 2 wickets.

During the run chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal (104) guided the hosts to their 7th win of the season as they beat MI by 9 wickets. Piyush Chawla was the only wicket-taker for the visitors.

Currently, Mumbai Indians stand in eighth place on the IPL 2024 standings with six points after winning three of eight matches with a net run rate of -0.292. In their upcoming tournament match, MI will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Tim David, Ishan Kishan, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Hardik Pandya (C), Romario Shepherd, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Luke Wood, Kwena Maphaka. (

hardik pandya mumbai indians IPL 2024 IPL indian premier league
