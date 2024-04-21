Breaking News
IPL 2024 Mumbai Indians look to secure spot in top four
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians look to secure spot in top four

Updated on: 22 April,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

At sixth position, with three wins in their last four games, Mumbai look to enter top five when they face RR tonight

Mumbai Indians players celebrate their victory over Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Thursday. Pic/PTI

A resurgent Mumbai Indians will need to address their bowling woes as they look to exact revenge on table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in their reverse fixture of the IPL here on Monday.


With three wins in last four games, MI have hit the recovery road to reach sixth spot in the points table after a poor start this season, while RR are on a rampaging run as they occupy the top spot with 12 points. The five-time champions survived a late onslaught from Ashutosh Sharma to eke out a nine-run win over Punjab Kings in the last game.


It was once again Jasprit Bumrah, who was left to do the heavy lifting as he stood out with his three wickets. With 13 scalps, Bumrah tops the list of the most wickets this IPL. He also has the second-best economy of just under six runs but while he has been on the mark, his colleagues have struggled.


Also Read: Sunil Narine ascends as premier bowler, claims top spot for most wickets with one IPL team

Gerald Coetzee, too, has made an impact with 12 wickets but has gone for runs. But Akash Madhwal and skipper Hardik Pandya have been inconsistent. While Shreyas Gopal has taken a wicket each in the three games he has played so far, MI also need to use the experience of veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammed Nabi as a bowler.

In batting, former skipper Rohit Sharma’s scintillating century, albeit in a losing cause, has been the highlight, while Ishan Kishan has been inconsistent. Hardik, too, hasn’t made much of an impact so far, while Tilak Verma has done moderately well.

The last time MI faced the RR bowling unit, they looked like a rabbit caught in the headlights, as Trent Boult removed three of their top-order batters for naught and the veteran left-arm pacer will again be a massive threat.

Chat with Rohit can help Jaiswal: Jwala

Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be eyeing another win when they compete with Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians in Jaipur today. Though Riyan Parag (318 runs), skipper Sanju Samson (276) and Jos Buttler (250) have been amongst the runs, RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored just 121 runs in seven games so far.

Jaiswal’s Mumbai-based childhood coach Jwala Singh feels an interaction with India captain and MI opener Rohit Sharma will help Jaiswal. “When he will play against MI tomorrow [Monday], Rohit will be there. And there is a possibility of Rohit speaking to him. If he has a conversation with Rohit, he will feel mentally better. Very soon there is the T20 World Cup. [Indian] team management also want Yashasvi to perform well,” Jwala told mid-day on Sunday.

- Subodh Mayure

mumbai indians rajasthan royals IPL 2024 jasprit bumrah hardik pandya rohit sharma sports news cricket news
