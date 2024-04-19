IPL 2024 | "Everyone’s nerves got tested": Pandya after PBKS clash

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya admits being relieved after close nine-run win over hosts Punjab Kings; MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah can’t agree more

Hardik Pandya (second from right) celebrates Mumbai Indians’s nine-run victory over Punjab Kings with teammates at Mullanpur, Mohali, on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya heaved a huge sigh of relief with a close nine-run win over Punjab Kings, stating that every player’s nerves got tested in Thursday’s IPL game.

Young batting sensation Ashutosh Sharma’s 28-ball 61 was not enough as Punjab Kings, while chasing 193, were bowled out for 183 in 19.1 overs.

The five-time champions MI registered only their third win out of seven games this season.

‘A very good game’

“[It was a] very good game. Everyone’s nerves got tested. We spoke that the characters will be checked in this game. But [it is] natural [that] you [would] think you are ahead, but IPL has a tendency to show that oppositions can come back and how,” Pandya said.

The MI skipper was full of praise for Ashutosh’s whirlwind knock, which kept Punjab in the hunt till the end. “Unbelievable, playing the way he did and hitting the ball off the middle. [It is] great for his future. We did speak in the timeout about it, not about how we look, we will keep fighting and make sure [that] we don’t bowl the soft balls. Batsmen played good shots but we were soft in certain overs,” Pandya said.

‘Want to make an impact early on’

The player of the match Jasprit Bumrah, who bowled a brilliant spell of 3-21 said it was a much closer game than he anticipated. “[It was a] much closer game than what we thought. [I] want to make an impact early on. In this format, ball swings for two overs, and you want to make use of that,” he said.

Bumrah said the T20 format is cruel for bowlers and is tilted in favour of batters. “This format is a little difficult for the bowlers because the batsmanship is going over, plus the time restrictions and the Impact Player rule. What you can do is prepare your best and back yourself,” he said.

