Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: We’re banking on the Muslim vote, says Prakash Ambedkar
Mumbai: 55 full grown trees along EEH killed ‘by advertisers, builders’
Navi Mumbai: Flamingo found dead after fatal accident on Palm Beach Road
Mumbai: Student arrested for prank call
Maharashtra: Woman and grandson crushed to death by water tanker, driver escapes
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2024 MI skipper Hardik Pandya fined for slow over rate during PBKS match
<< Back to Elections 2024

IPL 2024: MI skipper Hardik Pandya fined for slow over rate during PBKS match

Updated on: 20 April,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Mullanpur
PTI |

Top

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs 12 lakh,” said an IPL statement on Friday

IPL 2024: MI skipper Hardik Pandya fined for slow over rate during PBKS match

Hardik Pandya. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
IPL 2024: MI skipper Hardik Pandya fined for slow over rate during PBKS match
x
00:00

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 12 lakh for his team maintaining a slow over-rate during their thrilling nine-run victory over Punjab Kings.


Also Read: KL's gritty knock and de Kock's fifty helps LSG successfully chase target vs CSK


“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs 12 lakh,” said an IPL statement on Friday. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2024 hardik pandya mumbai indians Punjab Kings cricket news sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK