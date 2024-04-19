IPL 2024: MI skipper Hardik Pandya fined for slow over rate during PBKS match

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs 12 lakh,” said an IPL statement on Friday

Hardik Pandya. Pic/PTI

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 12 lakh for his team maintaining a slow over-rate during their thrilling nine-run victory over Punjab Kings.

