IPL 2024 | "Unbelievable, playing the way he did": Pandya on Ashutosh Sharma

Hardik Pandya. Pic/PTI

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya had relief after securing a nine-run win against Punjab Kings. He also added that all players' nerves got tested during the IPL 2024 game against PBKS.

PBKS batsman Ashutosh Sharma almost pulled the game in the hosts' favour, but in the end, fell short as he departed for 61 runs in 28 balls. Punjab Kings were bowled out for 183 in 19.1 overs in the IPL 2024 match against Mumbai Indians.

MI is now placed in the seventh position of the IPL 2024 points table with three wins out of seven matches.

"(It was a) very good game. Everyone's nerves got tested. We spoke that the characters will be checked in this game. But (it is) natural (that) you (would) think you are ahead but IPL has a tendency to show that oppositions can come back and how," Pandya said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Pandya also heaped praises on Ashutosh Sharma's stunning knock.

"Unbelievable, playing the way he did and hitting the ball off the middle. (It is) great for his future. We did speak in the timeout about it, not about how we look, we will keep fighting and make sure (that) we don't bowl the soft balls. Batsmen played good shots but we were soft in certain overs," Pandya said.

Punjab Kings' stand-in captain Sam Curran said it was heartening to see youngsters like Ashutosh and Shashank Singh rising to the occasion, despite losing some close matches in the recent past.

"Another close one, I think this team likes a close one, but unfortunately another loss. Another incredible knock from the young guy (on Ashutosh), but another close loss," he said.

"It's very tough. We have lost a lot of wickets at the start, the way the younger guys have taken the team so close is heartening."

"They have incredible confidence, you see a guy like Ashutosh having the confidence to play the sweeps and the big hits against pacers, it's so great to watch them in action," Curran said.

The Englishman said there were a lot of positives to take from such close defeats.

"It's disheartening to lose close games, but there are a lot of positives in this team. We still have the belief in us, we believe we can turn this around, the sun will come up tomorrow and we will hopefully get on a winning run," Curran said.

The player of the match Jasprit Bumrah, who bowled a brilliant spell of 3/21 said it was a much closer game than he anticipated.

"(It was a) much closer game than what we thought. (I) want to make an impact early on. In this format, ball swings for two overs, and you want to make use of that," he said.

Bumrah said the T20 format is cruel for bowlers and is tilted in favour of batters. "This format is a little difficult for the bowlers because the batsmanship is going over, plus the time restrictions and the Impact Player rule. What you can do is prepare your best and back yourself," he said.

"Go out there and give your best. I try to relay messages from wherever I am on the field. You don't want to give too many messages," Bumrah added.

(With PTI Inputs)