Breaking News
Poll campaign ends in five Lok Sabha constituencies in eastern Maharashtra
School headmaster stabbed multiple times, hospitalised; one held in Dombivli
Salman Khan firing case: Another suspect detained from Haryana
Railway cops arrest man for thefts in trains, recovers laptops and mobile phones
Maharashtra: Two Akola cops detained for custodial death of 19-year-old man
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Hostile crowd behaviour will only motivate Hardik Shreyas Gopal
<< Back to Elections 2024

'Hostile crowd behaviour will only motivate Hardik': Shreyas Gopal

Updated on: 17 April,2024 07:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Pandya was announced as MI captain for the IPL 2024 season, replacing fan-favourite Rohit Sharma, who led the franchise to five titles

'Hostile crowd behaviour will only motivate Hardik': Shreyas Gopal

Hardik Pandya (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
'Hostile crowd behaviour will only motivate Hardik': Shreyas Gopal
x
00:00

With Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya continuing to receive hostile treatment from fans in the ongoing IPL 2024, his teammate Shreyas Gopal felt on Wednesday it will only strengthen his resolve to come back stronger with some good performances.


Pandya was announced as MI captain for the IPL 2024 season, replacing fan-favourite Rohit Sharma, who led the franchise to five titles.


The change of guard hasn't gone down well with the fans, who have expressed their displeasure by booing Pandya across venues.


Recalling his friendship with Pandya, Gopal said the MI skipper is mentally very strong to get unnerved by the behaviour of the crowd.

"I have known Hardik for a decade, and nothing much has changed. He is a really tough guy, and something like this is only going to motivate him," said Gopal during a press conference ahead of the clash against Punjab Kings.

"The way he has taken it so far is very inspiring for a lot of us. Although it's not easy to take it daily, he is strong and kudos to him. He has not let it affect him personally. But, it will probably be there in his head."

Also Read: In Hardik we trust!

Under Pandya's leadership, MI have won just two of their six games so far and are placed eighth in the 10-team table.

Gopal, however, said the dressing room atmosphere remains positive and the team will bounce back.

"The team atmosphere is great. Unfortunately, we couldn't cross the line on the winning side in the last match, but every team goes through ups and downs. When you start hitting a purple patch, you start clicking as a team," he said.

"We did see a couple of good games when we came together as a group. We must put all aspects (batting, bowling and fielding) together in one match. We have been playing some really good cricket. History says that (we get off to poor starts). But, when we come together, the character is shown. This team always has that X-factor that stands up and wants to prove to themselves that they are good enough to win championships." 

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hardik pandya IPL 2024 IPL mumbai indians rohit sharma
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK