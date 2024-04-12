Breaking News
Mumbai: The dark side of White Magic
Mumbai: BMC finally levels up on Barfiwala blunder
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Parag Alavani pip Poonam Mahajan to Mumbai North Central seat?
Mumbai: Bishnois claim they shot at Salman Khan’s house
Mumbai: Khar residents slam BMC’s proposed elevated road project
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2024 Fans will start loving him Kishan on Pandyas booing
<< Back to Elections 2024

IPL 2024 | "Fans will start loving him": Kishan on Pandya's booing

Updated on: 13 April,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ashwin Ferro | ashwin.ferro@mid-day.com

Top

The fans immediately responded and chants of “Hardik, Hardik” reverberated across the venue.

IPL 2024 |

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya against RCB on Thursday. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article
IPL 2024 | "Fans will start loving him": Kishan on Pandya's booing
x
00:00

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya was booed twice during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. The first time when he delivered back-to-back wides in the only over he bowled and then when he came out to bat at the fall of former MI captain Rohit Sharma’s wicket. Immediately, RCB batting stalwart Virat Kohli was seen gesturing towards the stands, questioning the fans about their actions. The fans immediately responded and chants of “Hardik, Hardik” reverberated across the venue.


Also Read: Badoni takes LSG to 167 for seven after Kuldeep sizzles with three-wicket haul


Pandya however, remained unaffected throughout. He slammed the very first delivery he faced, off Will Jacks, for a sweetly timed six over widish long-on. He delivered two more big sixes en route an unbeaten six-ball 21. MI opener Ishan Kishan later revealed that Pandya was probably enjoying these exchanges with the fans. “I know Hardik personally, having spent a lot of time with him and he must be enjoying this. He is ready for these challenges because you cannot complain to fans. They will always have their expectations and their points of view. But Hardik will be happy that people are doing this [booing]. I know that in the coming matches he will continue to do well with the bat and the fans will start loving him,” said Kishan.


“People always recognise hard work and I’m sure the fans will recognise what Hardik is doing for the team. The fans can be a bit harsh at times but at the same time, whenever you do well or you show that it is not bothering you, that [booing] can change. If not today, then tomorrow or day after,” added Kishan. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai indians rohit sharma hardik pandya virat kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru wankhede sports news cricket news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK