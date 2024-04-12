The fans immediately responded and chants of “Hardik, Hardik” reverberated across the venue.

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya against RCB on Thursday. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article IPL 2024 | "Fans will start loving him": Kishan on Pandya's booing x 00:00

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya was booed twice during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. The first time when he delivered back-to-back wides in the only over he bowled and then when he came out to bat at the fall of former MI captain Rohit Sharma’s wicket. Immediately, RCB batting stalwart Virat Kohli was seen gesturing towards the stands, questioning the fans about their actions. The fans immediately responded and chants of “Hardik, Hardik” reverberated across the venue.

Also Read: Badoni takes LSG to 167 for seven after Kuldeep sizzles with three-wicket haul

ADVERTISEMENT

Pandya however, remained unaffected throughout. He slammed the very first delivery he faced, off Will Jacks, for a sweetly timed six over widish long-on. He delivered two more big sixes en route an unbeaten six-ball 21. MI opener Ishan Kishan later revealed that Pandya was probably enjoying these exchanges with the fans. “I know Hardik personally, having spent a lot of time with him and he must be enjoying this. He is ready for these challenges because you cannot complain to fans. They will always have their expectations and their points of view. But Hardik will be happy that people are doing this [booing]. I know that in the coming matches he will continue to do well with the bat and the fans will start loving him,” said Kishan.

“People always recognise hard work and I’m sure the fans will recognise what Hardik is doing for the team. The fans can be a bit harsh at times but at the same time, whenever you do well or you show that it is not bothering you, that [booing] can change. If not today, then tomorrow or day after,” added Kishan.