IPL 2024 full schedule: Chennai to host final on May 26, Qualifier 1 & Eliminator to be played at Motera

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday unveiled the remainder of the ongoing IPL 2024 schedule, which commenced on March 22 with Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the prestigious MA Chidambaram Stadium. Notably, the board had revealed dates and venues for only the first 21 matches, spanning over 17 days of IPL 2024, keeping in mind the upcoming general elections beginning in April.

The BCCI waited for the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates to be announced before finalising the schedule for remaining matches. The culmination of the 17th edition of IPL will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 26, with the venue also hosting Qualifier 2 on May 24.

This significant decision ensures that former CSK captain MS Dhoni, potentially in his final IPL season, fulfils his desire to retire in front of his hometown supporters at Chepauk. Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator are, on the other hand, scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21 and 22, respectively.

Following the release of the initial 21-game schedule, the BCCI has mapped out a plan for the subsequent matches, commencing directly with the 22nd game on April 8. The second leg of the ongoing IPL begins with a clash featuring Chennai Super Kings, as the defending champions lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk on April 8, in an evening fixture.

