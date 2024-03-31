IPL 2024, GT vs SRH: Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans are now the fourth-place holder in the IPL 2024 points table with four points in three games and a net run rate of -0.738. Chasing a target of 163 runs against SRH, impact player Sai Sudharsan smashed 45 runs in 36 deliveries including 2 fours and 1 six. Followed by David Miller who played an unbeaten 44-run knock

David Miller, Sai Sudharsan (Pic: AFP)

Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets and registered their second win in the IPL 2024. Chasing a target of 163 runs against SRH, impact player Sai Sudharsan smashed 45 runs in 36 deliveries including 2 fours and 1 six. Followed by David Miller who played an unbeaten knock of 44 runs which was laced with 4 fours and 2 sixes.

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans are now the fourth-place holder in the IPL 2024 points table with four points in three games and a net run rate of -0.738. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed in the fifth position with two points in three games having a net run rate of +0.204.

Opening batsman Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill scored 25 and 36 runs, respectively. Shahbaz Ahmed, Mayank Markande and Pat Cummins were the only bowlers to register one wicket each to their names.

After winning the toss Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins elected to bat first and set a target of 163 against GT. In form, Heinrich Klassen smashed 24 runs off 13 deliveries before getting dismissed by premier spinner Rashid Khan. Facing 20 balls, Abhishek Sharma accumulated 29 runs including 2 fours and 2 sixes.

Abdul Samad played a vital knock at the end. He scored 29 runs in 14 balls and also struck 3 fours and 1 six. Pacer Mohit Sharma bagged three wickets for 25 runs out of which two wickets came in his last over. Darshan Nalkande was the only Gujarat Titans bowler to go wicketless in the IPL 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 162/8 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 29, Abdul Samad 29; Mohit Sharma 3/25).

Gujarat Titans: 168/3 in 19.1 overs (Sai Sudharsan 45, David Miller 44 not out).

(With PTI Inputs)