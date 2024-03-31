Breaking News
IPL 2024, GT vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad wins the toss and elects to bat first

Updated on: 31 March,2024 03:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
After winning their IPL 2024 opening clash against Mumbai Indians, Shubman Gill-led Gujarat has faced one loss against Chennai Super Kings. Sunrisers Hyderabad will enter the match after scoring a record-breaking 277 runs against Mumbai Indians in the previous clash. Key player Heinrich Klaasen is in red-hot form

Shubman Gill, Pat Cummins (Pic: File Pic)

The IPL 2024 clash between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins has won the toss and elected to bat against Gujarat.


After winning their IPL 2024 opening clash against Mumbai Indians, Shubman Gill-led Gujarat has faced one loss against Chennai Super Kings. The side will look to regain the winning way today against Hyderabad. The team is struggling to fill in the shoes of their lead pacer Mohammed Shami.


Also Read: IPL 2024: LSG bowling coach Morkel hails Mayank Yadav for his pace


Sunrisers Hyderabad will enter the match after scoring a record-breaking 277 runs against Mumbai Indians in the previous clash. Key player Heinrich Klaasen is in red-hot form. The inclusion of Travis Head has also strengthened SRH's batting lineup.

Australia's World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins has shown the ability to use his resources well in IPL 2024. Despite a thin spin presence, Cummins did well to use left-arm orthodox Shahbaz Ahmed to good effect in dismissing the aggressive Ishan Kishan inside the power-play.

IPL 2024, GT vs SRH Head to Head:

So far, both teams have entered in three encounters out of which, GT has won two matches and SRH has won one game. Today, Hyderabad being in their absolute best form will aim to equal the record against Gujarat.

Pat Cummins and Co. are currently placed at number four in the IPL 2024 points table with two points and a net run rate of +0.675. Gujarat Giants after two matches are in the eighth position with two points and a net run rate of -1.425.

IPL 2024, GT vs SRH Squads:

Sunriser Hyderabad Squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, Mayank Markande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jaydev Unadkat.

Gujarat Titans Squad:

Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Mohit Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad.

