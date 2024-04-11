IPL 2024: Handing Boult just two overs is no brainer for Moody

On Wednesday, experienced RR pacer Boult conceded just eight runs in two overs. The loss against GT made Rajasthan lose their winning streak in the IPL 2024. Ravichandran Ashwin went wickets in his four overs and also conceded 40 runs. In Ashwin's final two overs, Gujarat batsmen did not show any mercy and smashed the ball all around the ground

Tom Moody (Pic: AFP)

In the IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, former Australian player Tom Moody said that he was surprised by Sanju Samson's decision to hand just two overs to lead pacer Trent Boult.

On Wednesday, experienced RR pacer Boult conceded just eight runs in two overs. The loss against GT made Rajasthan lose their winning streak in the IPL 2024.

With Boult's two over left, RR decided to hand Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin an opportunity to bowl when the game approached its climax.

"Well, with Boult there, he bowled two overs for six or eight runs up front, which he tends to be very good with the new ball. He has certainly been used at death for plenty of times before and he has got a huge amount of experience so when it comes to pressure, he is used to absorbing that pressure and taking on the challenges. So I was really surprised that he wasn't spent today," Moody said on the ESPNcricinfo Time Out show.

Ravichandran Ashwin went wickets in his four overs and also conceded 40 runs. In Ashwin's final two overs, Gujarat batsmen did not show any mercy and smashed the ball all around the ground.

His two overs, which saw him concede 30 runs, eased off the pressure on GT while chasing a herculean total of 197. Chahal bagged two wickets in his four-over spell but spewed 43 runs.

"He has walked off the park with two overs left, which does not make sense whatsoever and it is nothing against Ashwin; he is a very fine bowler. But both Ashwin and Chahal went for 83 runs in 8 overs combined. Chahal picked up a couple of wickets but that is pretty heavy for them going 10 an over," he added.

Coming to the IPL 2024 match, RR set a target of 197 for GT to chase. The visitors started off with a 64-run partnership between Sai Sudarshan and skipper Shubman Gill. Wickets kept falling from the other end and Gill scored before perishing in the 16th over.

A brief cameo by Shahrukh Khan and later a 38-run partnership between Rahul Tewatia and Rashid infused life into the match again. Rashid finished off the chase with a four on the final ball.

(With ANI Inputs)

