IPL 2024: Harbhajan Singh lauds Jasprit Bumrah after fifer against RCB

Harbhajan Singh (Pic: File Pic)

India's spin legend Harbhajan Singh is impressed by Jasprit Bumrah's bowling in the IPL 2024. He said that no bowler except former MI slinger Lasith Malinga can match Bumrah's ability to single-handedly win the matches for their side.

Jasprit Bumrah registered his second five-wicket haul in the history of the league. Currently, he is sharing the purple cap in the IPL 2024 with Yuzvendra Chahal. In awe of his performance, Harbhajan said the unassuming bowler is peerless.

"To see him bowl from day one and today, there's a huge difference. He's been a great learner of the game...He wants to learn every day, even if he got five wickets today, he'll go back and tomorrow, he'll see the videos of himself and see where he can improve," Harbhajan told Star Sports on 'Cricket Live'.

"And he's so calm, composed. When it comes to pressure situation, no one does better than what he does. People often talk about Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, because it's a batter's game. But, if you talk about the superstars of the game, he's by far I think, the superstar of the IPL.

"He wins games on his day, like nothing. So, how many batters have done that?" he asked. The only bowler who comes close to Bumrah's brilliance is Sri Lankan great Lasith Malinga, who is incidentally the bowling coach of his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

"If you count, like three to four batters, but if you see the bowlers, it's only Bumrah or Malinga across the format. So, unbelievable. So, the basic thing is he wants to learn and he wants to get better every day.

"And he's still very humble, very calm, and very, very hardworking...It's a great lesson for all the youngsters. When you're practicing, practice like you're playing the game," he pointed out.

Harbhajan Singh also lauded MI's key batsman Suryakumar Yadav who smashed a stunning half-century to announce his return after battling with injuries in the last three months.

"When Suryakumar Yadav shines, you don't want to see anyone. When I see this guy, I think he's a better version of AB De Villiers...if I was part of any team, he would be my first pick if he comes in the auction," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)