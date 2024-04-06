IPL 2024 | Surya: A ray of hope for Mumbai Indians?

Suryakumar is expected to feature in the Mumbai Indians' upcoming IPL 2024 encounter against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede on Sunday. If MI plays Suryakumar against Delhi Capitals, the hosts will get a deep dig in their batting

Suryakumar Yadav (Pic: Mumbai Indians)

After months of recovering from his sports hernia surgery, finally, the world's number one T20I batsman Suryakumar Yadav has returned to competitive cricket. Suryakumar is expected to feature in the Mumbai Indians' upcoming IPL 2024 encounter against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede on Sunday.

So far, Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians have faced three consecutive defeats in the IPL 2024. The side has collectively failed to make an impact in all departments of the game. The inclusion of Suryakumar will provide stability to MI's middle-order batting lineup.

Openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan looked quite confident with the willow but are yet to convert their starts into big scores. On the other hand, Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir in the middle-order try to stabilize the batting. Hardik Pandya coming down the order has not yet yielded scores up to the mark. On Sunday, if the skipper manages to put on some impressive show with the bat or bowl, there are chances of the home crowd turning their boos into cheers for Pandya. If MI plays Suryakumar against Delhi Capitals, the hosts will get a deep dig in their batting.

But, DC too coming with the same background, having lost three games out of four will also look to bounce back strongly against MI. Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw being a Mumbai lad will eye some impressive strokes in his home ground.

Yadav representing Mumbai in domestic cricket will be well aware of the Wankhede track. This will be an additional benefit for the veteran's return. The interesting thing to watch out for in MI's Sunday IPL 2024 fixture will be the batting position of Surya. With Naman consistently scoring runs at number three, will he be pushed down the order due to the key batsman's return?

The fitness and form of Suryakumar will also be in the sight of the national selectors ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. The global showpiece is set to begin from the month of June which will be hosted by the West Indies and the USA.

So far, featuring in 139 matches in the Indian Premier League, the right-hander has accumulated 3,249 runs with a highest score of unbeaten 103 runs.