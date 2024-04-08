IPL 2024 | "He seemed okay": Krunal Pandya clarifies on Mayank's health issues

Spectators were much impressed due to Mayank's pace, line and length. But during the IPL 2024 match against GT, Mayank was seen barely hitting 140 KMPH. He bowled just one over and walked off the field

Mayank Yadav (Pic: File Pic)

Following Lucknow Super Giants' win against Gujarat Titans, all-rounder Krunal Pandya said that young pacer Mayank Yadav "seemed okay" after he left the field during the IPL 2024 match.

Spectators were much impressed due to Mayank's pace, line and length. But during the IPL 2024 match against GT, Mayank was seen barely hitting 140 KMPH. He bowled just one over and walked off the field.

Following the IPL 2024 match, Krunal said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, "I do not know what is happening but I did have a brief couple of seconds' chat - he seemed okay, which was quite a relief for us."

Krunal also praised the pacer, calling him a "bright prospect" with a "good head on his shoulders".

"A bright prospect, I had been watching him from the last two years. He used to bowl gun in the nets. Last year, unfortunately, missed it [due to injury]. But again, whatever conversation I have had, what I see is that he has a good head on his shoulders as well," he said.

During the IPL 2024 match against RCB, the speedster bagged three wickets for just 14 runs. He also won the "Player of the Match" award for his performance. The LSG pacer gathered the headlines for his ability to consistently bowl with a speed of 150 KMPH.

The LSG seamer scripted history at the age of 21 as he became the first bowler in the history of IPL to win the 'Player of the Match' award in their first two matches.

He clocked 156.7 kph during the game against RCB and bowled the fastest delivery in the IPL 2024 and overall the fourth fastest in the history of the entire tournament, breaking his own record made during the Punjab Kings match which was his debut, where he clocked 155.8 kmph. During his debut game, he took 3/27 in four overs.

Mayank gained the title "the next big Indian pace prospect" not only for his pace, but also for the control he has in his bowling.

His consecutive three-wicket hauls in his first two games also helped him enter the elite list of players. Yadav became the sixth bowler to scalp three-plus wicket hauls in each of their first two IPL matches. The 21-year-old pacer now has embarked his name along with Lasith Malinga, Amit Singh, Mayank Markande, and Jofra Archer.

(With ANI Inputs)