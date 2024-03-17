Rajasthan Royals shared a glimpse of the star Indian opener in all smiles while sitting with Ed

Picture Courtesy/Rajasthan Royals' Twitter account

India skipper Rohit Sharma met British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran ahead of the much-anticipated 17th season of the upcoming cash-rich IPL 2024 (Indian Premier League 2024).

Rajasthan Royals shared a glimpse of the star Indian opener in all smiles while sitting with Ed. RR took to X and posted a picture of Rohit and Ed with the caption, "In love with the Shape of Woh."

In love with the Shape of Woh pic.twitter.com/mviab1zgGt — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 16, 2024

Earlier this week, Ed met superstar Shah Rukh Khan and choreographer Farah Khan. Taking to Instagram, Ed dropped visuals from his meeting with the King Khan. In a clip, SRK can be seen teaching Ed his signature pose. In the end, SRK gave Ed a warm hug.

Ed also recently attended a party where he bumped into singer Armaan Malik. Armaan shared a video on Instagram that showed him teaching Ed some dance moves. In the video, he can be seen teaching Ed the steps to Butta Bomma from the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Rohit successfully led India to a 4-1 Test series triumph over England. He will now look to gear up and feature for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL season.

The five-time champion will play their first game against Gujarat Titans on March 24 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Mumbai Indians (MI) full squad for IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal WadheraJasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Hardik Pandya (traded from GT), Romario Shepherd (traded from LSG), Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies)