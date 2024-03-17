Breaking News
Dravid hails CHAMPS Foundation for respecting their beneficiaries

Updated on: 17 March,2024 07:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Clayton Murzello | clayton@mid-day.com

Dravid was effusive in praise of CHAMPS’s good work towards needy sportspersons, living up to what it stands for—Caring, Helping, Assisting, Motivating and Promoting Sportspersons

Rahul Dravid in Mumbai on Friday. Pic/Sameer Markande

Listen to this article
Rahul Dravid knows how to play a pleasing innings. He did just that on Friday evening at a function in a south Mumbai hotel to celebrate 25 years of the CHAMPS Foundation, initiated by his fellow former India captain Sunil Gavaskar in 1999.


It seemed so right to have the current India team’s head coach to talk about values, the understanding of true sacrifice and the right way to help others without making them feel small.


Dravid was effusive in praise of CHAMPS’s good work towards needy sportspersons, living up to what it stands for—Caring, Helping, Assisting, Motivating and Promoting Sportspersons.


“I hate to use the word charity, but I love to use respect and recognition,” Dravid said.

He spoke about how the transition from one’s playing days to the next part of their life is not the most smoothest to make. He recalled the advice he received from Kapil Dev: “When I was finishing my career, the great Kapil paaji, who is here, gave me some very good advice—‘Don’t commit to doing anything for the next three to four years. Just do different things and then at some stage you will figure out what you like or what you really enjoy doing.’ ” Indeed, Dravid spread his canvas to indulge in commentary, writing, mentoring teams and players at the NCA in Bangalore and finally coaching India sides at the junior and senior level. One can presume he has found his calling.

What is an innings without some drives. Dravid drove home the importance of acknowledging the contribution of players from earlier eras. “I tell our young players that anytime we achieve success, we achieve it on the shoulders of giants. I see a lot of cricketers here whose photographs I had on my walls. I’ve had the privilege of succeeding in sport because they carried me on their shoulders—not literally, but through inspiration. For the comforts I had as a cricketer, I knew that others fought very hard for it,” said Dravid. Friday evening was a celebration of giving and honouring across 25 years. It was also about introspection.

