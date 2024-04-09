Gaikwad who led from the front in CSK's win over Kolkata Knight Riders was appointed as the captain just one day before the IPL 2024 kicked start. A franchise like Chennai is quite on point with their plans and that's why head coach Stephen Fleming was seen discussing field and bowling changes with Gaikwad last year

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article IPL 2024 | "Just want to keep the team culture going": Gaikwad after win vs KKR x 00:00

The legendary MS Dhoni told Ruturaj Gaikwad about leading the Chennai Super Kings back in 2022. At that time they didn't have "deep conversations" about how to lead one of the most successful IPL teams. Gaikwad who led from the front in CSK's win over Kolkata Knight Riders was appointed as the captain just one day before the IPL 2024 kicked start.

The team's earlier leadership experiment with Ravindra Jadeja did not work but the CSK think-tank has been bullish about Gaikwad's long-term reign. Dhoni is known for his no-nonsense approach and that is how he discussed the transition with Gaikwad.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To be honest, not really deep conversations. I feel it was in a very chilled state. Just one conversation I would say. Just we were practicing and he came and told me all this stuff," Gaikwad said in the post-match press conference after the seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders here on Monday.

"Obviously, everyone, others on the outside, would think they are big shoes to fill, but I feel I would always be myself and I would like to continue the culture that has been going on.

"I remember in 2022 when he told me, 'Probably not next year, but after that, you might get a chance to lead, so be ready for it'. So, obviously after that, I was always ready for it," said the opener.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Jadeja's 3-wicket and Gaikwad's unbeaten knock hand CSK 7-wicket win

A franchise like Chennai is quite on point with their plans and that's why head coach Stephen Fleming was seen discussing field and bowling changes with Gaikwad last year.

"It was nothing new to me or a surprise or a shock. I know how to control the game. I know how the game progresses, which change (to make), and what to do when, as I was doing for the state team (Maharashtra) as well.

"Even last year, Fleming and I used to discuss captaincy after every game, about how I felt, what changes, bowling changes what I felt we needed to do, this or that. Every game, we had one-on-one conversations so that really helped."

When asked what change had he brought in as skipper, Gaikwad asserted that he believes in continuity. "Captaincy-wise, I don't want to be a specific kind of character. Just let things flow and keep the culture of CSK going. The success that we had and the things we have been doing, I don't want to change a single bit of it.

"I just want to come here, make my own decisions and just give as much freedom as possible because that's what has been happening from when I joined CSK. Nothing really changes and I'm enjoying a lot."

Gaikwad's batting in IPL 2024 has not been to his absolute best but he played a captain's knock by smashing unbeaten 67 runs against Shreyas Iyer-led KKR. When asked if captaincy had compelled him to make some changes to his batting, he said, "Sometimes there are phases where you get good balls. Sometimes there are phases where you are slightly unlucky. Sometimes there are phases where things don't really fall in shape.

"So, you don't really need to think on that. I always felt I was in good shape, starting really well, good headspace, so I wasn't really worried.

"And captaincy, while batting, is a totally different approach. Even when I was playing my first game, or the first fifty I scored for CSK, I think (it was a) similar kind of situation.

"We were chasing 140 and I always wanted to stay till the end and make sure I finish the innings so pretty much same. Nothing really changes even though I am captain or not," he said referring to the 138-run target set by KKR.

(With PTI Inputs)