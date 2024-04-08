With his willow as his wand, Dhoni effortlessly dispatched deliveries into the distant horizon, each stroke a testament to his unparalleled mastery

MS Dhoni (Pic: AFP)

Talismanic keeper-batsman MS Dhoni on Monday showcased his timeless brilliance in the nets, treating onlookers to a mesmerizing spectacle of power and precision, ahead of CSK's IPL 2024 encounter with KKR at the Chepauk Stadium.

With his willow as his wand, Dhoni effortlessly dispatched deliveries into the distant horizon, each stroke a testament to his unparalleled mastery. The sound of leather meeting willow echoed through the arena as the former India captain unleashed a barrage of long sixes, each one a majestic arc of controlled aggression. With unwavering focus and impeccable timing, he sent the ball soaring, leaving spectators in awe of his unrivaled skill. Dhoni's net session was not just practice, it was a masterclass in the art of power-hitting.

Super Kings are positioned number four in the points table with two wins and as many losses. They have lost two successive games to Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer-led KKR will enter the game with three wins from their three games, sitting at the second place in the table.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and the highly rated Rachin Ravindra need to up their game to provide CSK the start they need in the powerplay. Gaikwad is striking at 118.91 while Ravindra will be itching to make an impact after not doing much in the previous two games.

CSK's leading run scorer has been Shivam Dube who has tallied 148 runs at an impressive strike rate of 160.86.

It remains to be seen if the young Sameer Rizwi is brought back into the team. The 20-year-old uncapped batter displayed promising intent in his six-ball 14 versus Gujarat Titans but a duck against Delhi Capitals in the subsequent game led to him being dropped against SRH.

Pacers Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana missed the last game due to different reasons, exposing the chinks in CSK's bowling attack. If they remain unavailable for the KKR game, CSK will need to think out of the box to make up for their absence.

Thus, the onus will be upon Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande and Mukesh Choudhary, alongside spinners Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja and Maheesh Theekshana.

