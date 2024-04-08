The magic of Bhupen Lalwani

Pressure is but a catalyst for Bhupen’s brilliance, igniting a fire within him that fuels his insatiable appetite for success

Bhupen Lalwani (Pic: bhupen_lalwani/Instagram)

All these years, they have been an understated source of motivation behind the curtains. Yet when the Lalwanis alighted from their car at the Rangsharda auditorium on Friday afternoon for son Bhupen’s felicitation ceremony, there was simply no running away from the spotlight. A swarm of journalists tailed them as they navigated their way through.