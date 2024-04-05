Breaking News
'Increased match fee for Mumbai Ranji players will bring them freedom': Bhupen Lalwani

Updated on: 05 April,2024 08:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Having scored 588 runs in 10 games with five fifties and a century this season, Lalwani said he has some aspects to work on after his first full season

Bhupen Lalwani

Mumbai's highest run-getter during the recently-concluded Ranji Trophy season Bhupen Lalwani believes his state association's decision to supplement BCCI's match fees from next season will bring more freedom and satisfaction to domestic players who do not have lucrative IPL contracts.


The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to match the BCCI fee for all its players from the next Ranji season, a move that will come as a huge boost to the likes of Lalwani who are part of domestic cricket but have not got lucrative IPL contracts.


"I was in the IPL auction this year but was not selected. But I had a good Ranji Trophy season. Next year when I play Ranji Trophy, there will be satisfaction that money-wise I will be able to cover (a lot of expenses)," Lalwani, who was felicitated by Ask Foundation24, told PTI.


"Those players who were not selected for IPL, some of them are aged 25 and some are 29. At that age, this will definitely give us more freedom to play and practice and not worry about the financial condition. The double match fee will be very good for the players," he added.

Lalwani added the MCA's decision to match BCCI's Ranji Trophy-winning fee during the recently-concluded season will serve as a motivating factor for the Mumbai players. Mumbai recently became Ranji champions for a record-extending 42nd time.

"Everyone has played cricket for the last so many years, everyone has invested so much in it. And everyone gets a motivation that their hard work is paying off," said Lalwani, who is keen to play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Having scored 588 runs in 10 games with five fifties and a century this season, Lalwani said he has some aspects to work on after his first full season.

"If I keep improving even one per cent, I would be a far better player than I was by the time the next season approaches. This was my first full season wherein I played all 10 games. I have noted some points and will work on those," he said.

(With agency inputs)

