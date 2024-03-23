Breaking News
IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH: Russell, Salt fifties carry KKR to four-run win over SRH despite Klaasen's heroics

Updated on: 23 March,2024 11:42 PM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Russell's brutal unbeaten 64 off 25 balls with three fours and seven sixes and Phil Salt's more pragmatic 54 off 40 balls guided KKR to 208 for seven

Kolkata Knight Riders celebrating during the match (Pic: PTI)

IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH: Russell, Salt fifties carry KKR to four-run win over SRH despite Klaasen's heroics
Andre Russel's all-round effort headlined Kolkata Knight Riders' sweaty four-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match here on Saturday.


Russell's brutal unbeaten 64 off 25 balls with three fours and seven sixes and Phil Salt's more pragmatic 54 off 40 balls guided KKR to 208 for seven.


Also Read: IPL 2024, DC vs PBKS: Not the ideal comeback for Pant as PBKSs prevail over DC


Left-arm pacer T Natarajan was their most successful bowler with a three-wicket haul (3/32). At several points, SRH threatened to chase 208 down, particularly when Heinrich Klaasen (63, 29b, 8x6s) went berserk in the backend of the innings.

But the Hyderabad side fell agonisingly close to the target.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 208 for 7 in 20 overs (Andre Russell 64 not out, Phil Salt 54; T Natarajan 3/32) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad: 204/7 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 63, Mayank Agarwal 32; Harshit Rana 3/33, Andre Russell 2/25) by 4 runs.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

IPL 2024 sunrisers hyderabad kolkata knight riders sports news cricket news
