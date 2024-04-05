The 29-year-old left-arm spinner picked up the niggle after DC's second game of the season against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, which the team lost

Kuldeep Yadav (Pic: AFP)

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav is nursing a groin niggle and has been advised rest as a precautionary measure by the Delhi Capitals team management in the ongoing IPL 2024.

The 29-year-old left-arm spinner picked up the niggle after DC's second game of the season against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, which the team lost.

The player was forced to miss out on the next couple of contests where veteran pacer Ishant Sharma returned to the playing XI.

"It will take some time for him to be match fit," an IPL source told PTI when asked about Kuldeep's status.

Since he is a centrally-contracted player and a T20 World Cup hopeful, National Cricket Academy's sports science and medical team will have a big say in Kuldeep's injury and rehab management.

It is mandatory for franchises to report niggles and injury concerns of an India player to the NCA.

Although he has been travelling with the side for all the clashes, his participation in DC's upcoming tie against Mumbai Indians on Sunday remains doubtful.

Kuldeep has picked up three wickets in two IPL 2024 matches at an economy of 7.62.

He has been on a wicket-taking spree, coming off a great performance in the five-Test series against England that concluded last month, where he claimed 19 wickets in four meetings at an average of 20.15.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, KKR's target of 273 turned out to be too much for DC as they gave in to the pressure and ended up suffering a 106-run defeat.

The pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Vaibhav Arora bagged two wickets each to reduce DC to 33/4 in the powerplay. These early blows derailed DC's approach to chasing down the massive total which got more challenging with each delivery. Eventually, the required rate turned out to be too much as they ended up suffering a 106-run defeat.



