Sunil Narine seemed to be playing with Delhi like a cat keeping a half-dead mouse alive for its own share of entertainment

Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Pic/AFP

IPL 2024: Nonchalant Narine a captain's dream

“No true KKR fan can ever forget how Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine pummeled RCB’s bowling attack that night…Good old days, six years have passed by since. This (Phil) Salt-Narine pair will wreak more havoc in the coming days. I think Sunny (Narine) should continue as an opener…it’s true that we cannot read Gauti’s (Gautam Gambhir) mind, but the order can remain unchanged for a couple more matches,” a source told Mid-Day, hours after Kolkata Knight Riders’ bowling unit dispatched a bunch of slogs toward a cricket-starved Vizag crowd baying for Delhi Capitals’ blood.