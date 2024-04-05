Breaking News
Vistara to temporarily scale back its network
In a first, private school teachers summoned for election duty
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lakshadweep to witness triangular fight
Three die in 3 road mishaps in Navi Mumbai and Panvel
Rajasthan: Denied admission, woman delivers baby outside hospital; 3 doctors suspended
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2024 matches in Bengaluru under NGT scanner
<< Back to Elections 2024

IPL 2024 matches in Bengaluru under NGT scanner

Updated on: 05 April,2024 07:11 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Three matches have already been held at the venue, and it has been estimated that each of those games received 75,000 litres of treated water

IPL 2024 matches in Bengaluru under NGT scanner

Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
IPL 2024 matches in Bengaluru under NGT scanner
x
00:00

Amidst the worsening water crisis in the city, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Karnataka State Cricket Association and other state authorities concerned to furnish details of water being used at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the IPL 2024 matches.


Apart from the state cricket association, NGT has also asked the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to submit the particulars about the quantity and source of the water by May 2.


"We are studying the notice, and as such the stadium complies with the NGT norms. So, we are confident of going ahead with the matches," said Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) CEO Shubendu Ghosh.


The Tribunal has taken suo motu cognizance after reports emerged that the Chinnaswamy Stadium has been getting treated water supply for IPL 2024 matches.

Also Read: Nonchalant Narine a captain’s dream

The NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Dr A Senthil Vel (expert member) registered the case.

Three matches have already been held at the venue, and it has been estimated that each of those games received 75,000 litres of treated water.

The stadium is scheduled to hold four more IPL matches on April 15 (vs Sunrisers Hyderabad), May 4 (vs Gujarat Titans), May 12 (vs Delhi Capitals) and May 18 (vs Chennai Super Kings).

"We may require around 15000 litres of water for match purposes and it can be generated from the in-house STP plant," Ghosh had said earlier.

However, the NGT took note of the claims that BWSSB has permitted the supply of treated water to the stadium upon the request of KSCA, particularly from the nearby Cubbon Park area.

But the KSCA officials had maintained that they were not using either groundwater or potable water for purposes like watering the pitch or outfield.

The Karnataka government has imposed a strict ban on using potable water for miscellaneous purposes such as gardening and washing vehicles, among others.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2024 IPL indian premier league cricket news sports
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK