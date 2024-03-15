“We will make sure we will play a brand of cricket which all will be proud of and at the same point of time it’s going to be a ride no one will forget”

Hardik Pandya

Listen to this article IPL 2024: MI new skipper Hardik Pandya confident of playing new brand of cricket x 00:00

Back in Mumbai Indians colours, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Friday vowed to play a brand of cricket which no one will forget as he leads the five-time champions this IPL season.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Kris Srikkanth defends Kohli's spot in India's squad

ADVERTISEMENT

“The feeling of wearing this colour is very special for me. Journey started here, coming back home and playing is always going to be special,” said Pandya in a video posted by the franchise on social media.

“We will make sure we will play a brand of cricket which all will be proud of and at the same point of time it’s going to be a ride no one will forget.”

Pandya was welcomed back with open arms by MI head coach Mark Boucher, who backed him to do well.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever