Riyan Parag (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article 'Number four suits me..': Royals' Riyan Parag after fine knock against LSG x 00:00

Following a solid knock against LSG in his side's IPL 2024 campaign opener, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag said that the head coach Kumar Sangakkara gave him clarity by letting him bat at number four, where he bats at domestic cricket level.

An explosive half-century by Sanju Samson and a fine knock by Riyan helped RR reach 193/4 in their IPL campaign opener against LSG. This knock is very significant for Riyan, who was batting down the order in earlier seasons but was nonetheless trolled by many on social media for underperforming.

Speaking after his knock of 43 in 29 balls, with a four and three sixes, Riyan said, "The main goal was to take the game deep. The ball was keeping low, then I could go big early and Sanju (Samson) bhai could take it deep, which it did. My mindset has been simple, to play my game without thinking about anything else, which I did in the domestic circuit too. Number four does suit me, Sanga (Sangakkara) was clear. When I joined them this time, the message was clear, that I'd bat where I did domestically. That gave me the clarity I needed."

In 55 IPL matches so far, the promising all-rounder has scored just 643 runs at a poor average of 16.92, with just two half-centuries. His best score is 56*. This fine knock batting at number four could very well be the start of a game-changing season for the 22-year-old, who has been outstanding for his Assam team in state-level cricket.

In four matches of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Parag made 378 runs in six innings at an average of 75.6, with two centuries and a fifty. His best score was 155.

Parag also took Assam to the semifinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 competition, ending the tournament as the leading run-scorer with 510 runs at an average of 85, with seven half-centuries. He also took 11 wickets.

Coming to the RR-LSG match, RR opted to bat first after winning the toss. Openers Jos Buttler (11) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (24 in 12 balls, with three fours and a six) departed without making much impact, reducing the team to 49/2. Following that, a 93-run partnership happened between Riyan and skipper Sanju, who scored 82* in 52 balls, with three fours and six sixes. Dhruv Jurel (20* in 12 balls, with a four and six) finished off well to take RR to 193/4 in 20 overs.

LSG need 194 runs to start off the tournament with a win.

