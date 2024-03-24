In 2012, the ICC raised the number of bouncers in ODIs to two per over, however, it was kept at one for T20 international matches

Tabraiz Shamsi (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi raises questions over IPL's two bouncers per over rule x 00:00

South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi raised questions over the Indian Premier League (IPL) allowing two bouncers per over during this season for the first time ever, asking whether someone will think of helping out spinners through some rule changes as well.

Shamsi took to X (formerly Twitter) to raise the question.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to a user's tweet, Shamsi wrote, "Is anyone ever gonna think about helping the spin bowlers out too with some sort of rule changes?"

For the first time ever, two bouncers are allowed in IPL 2024. In 2012, the ICC raised the number of bouncers in ODIs to two per over, however, it was kept at one for T20 international matches.

Shamsi has played just five Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in his career, with Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), taking three wickets.

Shamsi has played two Tests, 51 ODIs and 65 T20Is for South Africa, taking 156 wickets in his international career.

Also Read: Captain Shubman Gill speaks on IPL 2009 memories, his captaincy influences

Notably, in the second double-header of IPL 2024 on Sunday, Rajasthan Royals (RR) are locking horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) while Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT).

Meanwhile, Royals skipper Sanju Samson's magnificent innings of 82 runs and his 93-run partnership with Riyan Parag guided his side to a total of 193 runs for the loss of four wickets against LSG. Samson won the toss and elected to bat first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Both the openers, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal started off the innings. The two batters were able to add just 13 runs when Buttler was sent back to the pavilion after scoring 11 runs off 9 balls with the help of two fours.

Samson came into bat next and built a quickfire partnership of 36 runs from just 18 balls with Jaiswal before the opener was dismissed after scoring 24 runs which was laced with three boundaries and a maximum in his innings when the team score was 49 runs.

(With agency inputs)